Chris Evert picks Roger Federer as the celebrity "nobody hates"

Roger Federer has remained one of the most charming personalities in tennis and it is hard to find people who dislike the Swiss legend. Former tennis player Chris Evert is among the many who hold such an opinion as she picked the Basel-based player as the celebrity "nobody hates."

The Swiss player's influence has not been restricted within the tennis world. His 19 consecutive ATP Fans Favorite Awards from 2003 to 2021 are an indication of how likable the 41-year-old is.

Evert has been an ardent fan of the 20-time Grand Slam champion for a long time and she has time and again praised him for being the person he is. On Wednesday, when Canadian artist Eric Alper asked his followers on social media to name a celebrity they thought "nobody hates," Evert replied:

"Roger Federer?"

After a heartbreaking night at the 2022 Laver Cup in September when the Swiss played his last professional match, a picture of him holding hands with Rafael Nadal at the scene went viral. Reacting to that image, Evert said:

"No champion has ever been beloved by his peers like @rogerfederer"

"You're the only player that I cry when you lose" - Chris Evert on Roger Federer

The Swiss maestro at the 2022 Laver Cup

In a heartwarming video released on social media, Chris Evert opened up about her admiration for Roger Federer. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that the Swiss legend has always been her favorite player.

"I just want you to know, I appreciate how nice you were to my boys in the early years, when you always came out of the locked room, say hi to them and I just want you to know, along with the beauty of your game, you have impressed me the most cause you were such a great sport, both on and off the court. Win or loss, you were just so gracious and a gentleman"

She went on to convey that she teared up whenever the eight-time Wimbledon champion suffered defeat in any of his matches.

"You know you're my favorite player, you've always been my favorite player and you're the only player that I cry when you lose. So, those two things are imporant to me. Anyway, good luck to you and be happy," expressed Evert.

