Tennis legend Chris Evert recently received the ITF tennis commitment award for her outstanding performance and contribution to the Billie Jean King Cup.

The ITF presents this award to Billie Jean King Cup players who have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to representing their country in this prestigious competition.

It was created in 2012 as a follow-up to the Davis Cup Commitment Award. Each award winner must have competed in at least 20 World Group ties or 40 ties at any level of competition (including zone group events) during their career.

Billie Jean King herself announced the news on Twitter and congratulated her compatriot. She said that the 18-time Grand Slam champion received the award because she has played in 42 BJK Cup ties and has won eight titles representing the USA.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @ChrissieEvert on receiving the @ITFTennis Commitment Award, presented to players who competed in a minimum of 20 World Group @BJKCup ties. Chrissie played in 42 ties and won 8 titles," Billie Jean King wrote.

Chris Evert recalls a valuable piece of advice her father gave her when she was a child

Chris Evert pictured with her father.

Chris Evert recently recalled a valuable piece of advice her late father and coach Jimmy Evert gave her when she was a child. In a video from 2021, the American can be seen discussing her father's advice, which came when she was 12 years old and started 'cussing' and breaking rackets.

Seeing this, her father advised her not to show any emotion to her opponent, as doing so would give them the impression that they had the upper hand.

"I was practicing about 12 years old and I started cussing and broke a couple of rackets and my dad, who was my coach, was on the court and he said, 'If you show your opponent that you are upset, they are gonna be really happy about that and they are gonna go uh-huh, I have her'. He goes, 'Don't show your opponent any emotion and I promise you that will give you like two games a set'," she said.

Chris Evert also revealed the origin of her nickname, 'The Ice Maiden', saying it came after she followed her father's advice and built a reputation for being composed on the court.

"Once I was that way, it came easy to me. Everybody expected me to be that way, so then I had an image and I was dubbed 'The Ice Maiden'. So then, of course, I couldn't come out of my bubble and all of a sudden be flamboyant and expressive and throw my racket," Evert said.

Chris Evert recently shared the video on Twitter, stating that she still believes it was good advice.

"I still think this was good advice!!!"

