Chris Evert reveals Pele was her idol growing up, mourns the soccer legend's passing with a heartfelt tribute

Tennis legend Chris Evert paid a heartfelt tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele after his death at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup champion died from colon cancer. He spent a month in the hospital following a long battle with the disease. His daughter, Kelly Nascimento, confirmed his death on Thursday (December 29), posting a photo of their family holding the late Brazilian legend's hands.

"Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," she wrote.

Pele's official Instagram account also posted a heartfelt message, which read:

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love."

"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever."

In light of this, Chris Evert joined a slew of well-known figures in paying tribute to soccer's first global icon. She said that in the 1970s, the Brazilian was her idol and pledged to remember his "unmatched athleticism and a big smile."

"In the 70’s, Pele was my idol. He was an icon, larger than life. He was an ambassador, a humanitarian. I will remember his unmatched athleticism and big smile, RIP," Evert wrote.

Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King react to Pele's death

Pele pictured at the Soccer Aid 2016.

22-time Grand Slam winner and soccer-fan Rafael Nadal paid tribute to the late legend on Instagram, saying it was a sad day for the world of sports and that the "King of Football's" legacy will live on.

"Today, a world sporting great is leaving the world once again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sports. His legacy will always be with us," Nadal wrote.

"I didn't watch him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. Rest in Peace! The King," he added.

12-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King joined Nadal in mourning the Brazilian's demise, saying he had "something special" and was a "true ambassador" for soccer.

"Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died. Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special," King wrote.

