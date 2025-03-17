Chris Evert sends touching message to Indian Wells champions Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper

Tennis legend Chris Evert has made her feelings known about Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper - the women's and men's singles champions of this year's BNP Paribas Open. The American believes that both youngsters have a bright future if her recent post on social media is anything to go by.

Ad

Evert is one of the greatest players of all time, with 18 Major titles in singles and 3 Major titles in doubles to her name. The American was known for her clay-court dominance and holds the women's record for most singles triumphs at the French Open (7), and the Open-era records for most consecutive wins (125) and most Grand Slam semifinals appearances (52).

Since retiring from tennis in 1989, Chris Evert has worked as an analyst and commentator. The 70-year-old also regularly chimes in on the goings-on in the tennis universe. On Sunday (March 16), she took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper for their respective title victories in Indian Wells this week.

Ad

Trending

The American, who currently works for ESPN, expressed pleasant surprise at the level that Andreeva and Draper displayed during this year's 1000-level event in the Californian desert. She also insisted that the future of tennis was secure in their hands.

"Wow! Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper... Their future is right now and tennis is looking better than ever! Congratulations," Chris Evert wrote on X followed by a couple of applause emojis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Mirra Andreeva endured three-set matches against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the final and the semifinals, Jack Draper dropped only one set in his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title campaign at the Palm Springs event.

17-year-old Andreeva also won the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, which translated into her top-10 debut back then. By virtue of her BNP Paribas Open triumph, she has now risen to a new career-high ranking of 6th in the world.

Ad

Draper, meanwhile, suffered a hip injury against Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 of this year's Australian Open. The 23-year-old has since put the setback behind him with his results that have ensured his top-10 debut. He finished runner-up in his first tournament back at the Qatar Open in February, before exacting revenge on two-time defending Alcaraz en route to the biggest title of his career in Indian Wells..

Mirra Andreeva becomes second-youngest WTA player to beat top 2 opposition in back-to-back matches

Mirra Andreeva poses with the BNP Paribas Open title | Image Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva achieved a rather unique feat with her third career title victory at the BNP Paribas Open. The Russian's victories against top-seeded Sabalenka and second-seeded Swiatek ensured that she became the second-youngest woman to rack up consecutive wins against top 2 players at 17 years and eight months.

Ad

For academic purposes, two-time US Open winner Tracy Austin is the youngest WTA player to beat the World No. 1 and the World No. 2 at the same event. The American downed second-seeded Martina Navratilova and top-seeded Chris Evert in the semifinals and the final to nab her maiden Major title at the Flushing Meadows in 1979.

Austin repeated the feat at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix a few months later, downing second-seeded Evert and top-seeded Navratilova in the semifinals and the final, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback