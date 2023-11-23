Chris Evert wishes "most wonderful friend" Billie Jean King on 80th birthday with heartfelt message

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert has sent her 'most wonderful friend' Billie Jean King a heartfelt message on her 80th birthday.

King is a tennis legend. She has won 12 Grand Slam singles titles along with 16 titles in doubles and 11 in the mixed doubles category among other achievements. She has also contributed significantly to the sport as she founded the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973.

On November 22, the American celebrated her 80th birthday, and she was showered with wishes from around the world. Her former arch-rival, Chris Evert, was also among the well-wishers.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a heartwarming message in which she described Billie Jean King as her 'most wonderful friend' and 'role model,' adding:

"Happy Birthday to the most wonderful friend and role model to me and many! @BillieJeanKing you have the energy and passion for life and learning like no other. Love you."

King replied to Evert, writing:

"Thank you, my friend!"

Chris Evert once revealed how Billie Jean King's interference made everyone on WTA Tour like her

Chris Evert and Billie Jean King pictured at a press conference

On the 'Design Matters with Debbie Millman' podcast in 2022, Chris Evert said that other players didn't speak to her during her first two years on the WTA Tour because she was beating everyone and getting all the media attention.

"Because I was getting all the press," Evert said. "I was on the cover of Newsweek. You know, I was the 'It girl'. Nobody had seen a young girl do so well until then."

"A young school girl, an all-American girl," she added. "I was the promoter's dream, I was the sponsor's dream and the reason was that the other women professionals had done all the work to provide a professional tour for 200-300 women. They had provided a way to support the sport and the women."

"They knocked on sponsors' doors and got great sponsorships. So they did all the work and I and I kind of came right in there and started beating them. Suddenly, I was getting all the attention. So I 100% understand why they felt the way they did," she continued.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion then revealed that Billie Jean King was the only one who wasn't threatened by her rise. She also said that King had a meeting with other players where she explained Evert's importance to everyone, and then everyone accepted her.

"There were some of them that were nice by the way," Evert said. "I wasn't there but supposedly, Billie Jean King had a meeting with the other players."

"She said 'listen, Chrissie is putting money in our pockets," she added. "She is bringing more people to the table, to the matches, she is bringing more sponsorship, more money, more publicity, more TV, and this is very important for the growth of the game of women's tennis. You are lucky that she's there'. I think that kind of changed their philosophy a little bit. King was the one person that wasn't threatened by me."

Chris Evert made her Grand Slam debut at the age of 16 at the 1971 US Open. She became the youngest semifinalist in US Open history that year, with her run coming to an end against eventual winner King.