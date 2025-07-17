Christopher Eubanks reveals how Coco Gauff felt about fellow American reaching Wimbledon final after her own heartbreaking early exit

Christopher Eubanks recently spoke up about Coco Gauff's reaction to seeing compatriot Amanda Anisimova reaching the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. There were high expectations from Gauff's Wimbledon campaign this year owing to her title triumph at the French Open. However, she lost to Dayana Yastremska in the very first round of main draw matches at SW19.

The WTA No. 2's preparations for Wimbledon were underwhelming as well. She took part in the Berlin Tennis Open in the buildup to the grass Major. Here, she began her campaign in the second round as the No. 2 seed, but was dealt a chastening 3-6, 3-6 loss by Wang Xinyu.

Soon after enduring the disappointment of her grasscourt outings this year, Coco Gauff returned to the USA, where she caught up with ATP star Christopher Eubanks, who the WTA No. 2 regards as her big brother. Recently, Eubanks featured as a guest on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, where former ATP No. 1 and host Roddick asked his compatriot how Gauff felt about Anisimova reaching the Wimbledon final.

In response, Eubanks highlighted the 'healthy competition' between American WTA stars including Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova. He also reflected on Gauff sending supportive messages to Anisimova on social media after the latter's humbling 0-6, 0-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

"In terms of the American women, the thing that I see from the outside and that's just me being friends with Coco, friends with Madi, we're all kind of close knit, is that they all really do support each other. They all are pretty close. I know everyone was so happy when Madi went all the way at the Australian Open this year," Eubanks told Roddick.

"When Coco won Roland Garros, it was the same thing, from Jess to Emma to Amanda, who you saw getting messages from Coco on social media. They all genuinely seem like they want to see each other do well, which I think is great. It creates a healthy, competitive environment for everyone involved and then it gets to be contagious," he added.

"Keep your head up" - Coco Gauff's message of encouragement to Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon final thrashing

Amanda Anisimova looks dejected after losing the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova's strong semifinal showing against reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon led to expectations that the American would put up a tough fight in the final against Iga Swiatek. However, the final was as lopsided as it could get, with the Pole inflicting a 'double-bagel' defeat that left Anisimova in tears.

In the aftermath of the one-sided result, Coco Gauff consoled and encouraged her fellow American via a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

"So much to be proud of Amanda. Keep your head up," Coco Gauff wrote.

Despite the crushing defeat at the hands of Swiatek, Anisimova's runner-up finish at SW19 helped her to break into the WTA top 10 for the first time in her career, joining Coco Gauff (No. 2), Jessica Pegula (No. 4) and Madison Keys (No. 8).

