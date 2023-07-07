English football legend Gary Lineker expressed his appreciation for Liam Broady after the Brit pulled off a stunning upset over fourth seed Casper Ruud at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Commencing the clash in a dominant fashion, Broady secured the opening set 6-4 to take an early lead in the thrilling contest being played out on Centre Court. However, he was unable to hold on to his lead as Ruud raised his level to claim the second and third sets.

Despite the setback, Broady maintained his composure to secure the fourth set before playing out a perfect decider to record a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over the fourth seed. The home favorite's exceptional performance was met with thunderous applause from the cheering crowd.

Former footballer turned sports broadcaster Gary Lineker witnessed the match play out on Centre Court on July 6, having chaired an environmental panel at the All England Club on the same day.

Following the match, Lineker took to social media and shared his admiration for Liam Broady's magnificent victory.

"Chuffed to have been on centre court to see @liambroady’s magnificent performance and victory. Brilliant interview too. Well played," Lineker tweeted.

"The real test at Wimbledon on centre court is having to almost beat yourself" - Liam Broady

Following his win over Casper Ruud, Liam Broady shared his thoughts on the challenges of competing on the prestigious Centre Court at Wimbledon. He emphasized that the real test lies in overcoming one's internal struggles.

“The real test at Wimbledon on centre court is having to almost beat yourself and beat the demons in your head that are trying to stop you from winning. You can play a good match and lose the match, which I didn’t want to do today," he said.

Drawing from his past experiences, the 29-year-old recalled his confidence in facing Ruud given the Norwegian's discomfort on grass courts. The Brit disclosed that he gained further self-belief as the match progressed, allowing him to claim victory on Centre Court.

“Having those experiences of that happening in other matches meant I was standing in good stead playing someone like Casper, knowing that he might not be the most comfortable on the grass. As the match progressed, feeling more and more like he was a little bit vulnerable, to then have that belief and experience to call upon to say: ‘You can win on centre court,’ and go on and do it," he added.

Liam Broady will take on Denis Shapovalov in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 7. Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7) to book his spot against the Brit.

