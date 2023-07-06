British wildcard Liam Broady has stunned Casper Ruud after he sent the Norwegian packing in a thriller five-set showdown and prompted the Centre Court to rally behind him.

Seed No. 4 Ruud's poor performance on the grasscourt Major continued after he succumbed to Great Britain's Liam Broady. The Norwegian dropped a shocking 6-0 fifth set in the event's second round after he initially showed promise by securing the second and third sets.

However, Broady made a jump over his struggles and came back strong. The British No. 5 bagged the following two sets of their encounter and outlasted the 24-year-old. Ultimately, he knocked out Casper Ruud with a scoreline that read 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Liam Broady's relentless powerplay halted the Norwegian's success on the grass court. Furthermore, the Briton achieved the feat of overpowering a top-five player for the first time in his career.

The intense battle between the duo lasted for over three and a half hours and the Centre Court was witnessed cheering relentlessly for their homeboy Broady. Following his surprise victory, the SW19 crowd revved up for Broady as he dumped the World No. 4 out of the prestigious tournament.

As the 29-year-old marked his stunning victory at Centre Court, he was treated with roaring applause from his home crowd. The Briton was unable to hold his joy as reality slowly sank in for the wildcard entree.

Furthermore, in a video released on Wimbledon's Twitter handle, Broady was witnessed commending the crowd for backing him after he secured his second-round victory.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Centre Court crowd + @LiamBroady



Enjoy these scenes...



#Wimbledon Centre Court crowd + @LiamBroadyEnjoy these scenes... 🙌 Centre Court crowd + @LiamBroady 🙌Enjoy these scenes... #Wimbledon https://t.co/MFWndpe4Dg

Liam Broady cracks up the Wimbledon crowd with a hilarious message to his mother

Liam Broady celebrating his second-round victory at Wimbledon

Liam Broady shocked the tennis world with his overwhelming victory over Casper Ruud, however, he did not leave the Wimbledon Centre Court without cracking the British crowd with a lively message for his mother.

Speaking to BBC post-match, the Brit talked about how he has no words to express his gratification. He also humorously added that by clearing the second round of the Championship he banked £80,000 and told his mom to "chill out" just in case she's anxious for him.

"I said to my mum this morning, she doesn't like watching, but I said I've already won 80 grand (£80,000) this week so she can chill out a bit," Broady said.

The Brit will now prepare for his third-round encounter against Canadian Denis Shapovalov and if he continues to execute his jaw-dropping performance, he might make it past the tricky test from the World No. 26.

Poll : 0 votes