"Has a good career ahead but how far he will go no one knows": Marin Cilic hails Jannik Sinner

Marin Cilic was recently all praises for Jannik Sinner and feels that the 20-year-old has a bright future.

The two locked horns in Turin when Italy faced Croatia in the knockout stages of the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. Their match turned out to be quite an interesting affair.

Cilic took the first set 6-3 and was serving for the match in the tenth game of the second set. However, Sinner fought back to win it in a tie-breaker before taking the deciding set 6-3 to clinch the match.

Croatia eventually qualified for the semifinals as their duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic defeated Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4 in their doubles encounter.

After the win, Cilic spoke very highly of Sinner at the press conference and praised the youngster's hard work and dedication towards tennis, among other things.

"Jannik is still extremely young, playing amazing tennis. That's also what he showed today. I mentioned yesterday that he's only going to go up, to improve more and more. I know him already last several years. He's hard worker, very dedicated for improvement. He's also a great guy on the court with good spirit. He was playing great in these last six, 12 months. Great tennis."

"I think Italian tennis in general has become incredibly good in these last few years, maybe the most players in top hundred, which is incredible. That's what our guys from Croatia can be envy about, that we get more and more guys into top hundred like Italy has. Definitely great career in front of him. How far he will go nobody knows."

Sinner has had a very promising 2021 season

2021 has been a breakout year for Sinner as he reached his first Masters 1000 final in Miami. He won four titles in 2021 including his maiden ATP 500 title in Washington. The 20-year-old's performances saw him break into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings and he is currently ranked tenth in the world.

Sinner replaced compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the ATP Finals and had a decent run in the competition, defeating Herbert Hurkacz. He had to retire in his match against Alexander Zverev, thus being unable to reach the semifinals.

Sinner is among the finest young talents in tennis at present and has produced some very good performances over the past couple of years.

After a fairly good 2021, we could well see the Italian play some dazzling tennis in 2022.

