Cincinnati 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more | Western & Southern Open

All the top ATP stars head back to the US for the 2023 Western & Southern Open, which will be held from August 13-20.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic headline the draw as the top two seeds. The latter will be competing for the first time since losing last month's Wimbledon final to the young Spaniard.

The tournament has been hit by a series of withdrawals, including those of Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov. Nevertheless, with the entire top 20 accounted for, it's going to be an action packed week in Cincinnati.

On that note, here's all the relevant information about the Western & Southern Open:

What is the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati?

The tournament made its debut way back in 1899 as a clay court tournament. After a few venue and management changes, it found a permanent home in Mason, Ohio in 1979. The tournament also switched over to hardcourts from that year.

The tournament is a part of the Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour. It was sold by the USTA to billionaire Ben Navarro's Beemok Captial last year. Roger Federer owns the record for most titles at the Western & Southern Open with seven.

Novak Djokovic achieved an incredible milestone here by 2018. By winning the tournament that year, he completed the career Golden Masters, that is, winning all nine Masters events held on the tour. The Serb triumphed here once again in 2020 and by virtue of that achieved the double career Golden Masters.

Venue

The Western & Southern Open will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, United States.

Players

The top eight seeds for this edition of the Western & Southern Open are Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner. All of them have received a bye into the second round.

Half of these top seeds - Rune, Ruud, Rublev and Tsitsipas lost early at the Canadian Open. They'll be looking to get their affairs in order with the US Open right around the corner.

Defending champion Borna Coric has failed to win a match in four of his last five tournaments. Taylor Fritz won the Atlanta Open a couple of weeks ago, but fizzled out early in Toronto. His compatriot Frances Tiafoe, too, failed to make an impact at the Canadian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been going through a rough patch and is on a four-match losing streak. Karen Khachanov returns from an injury hiatus, while former champion Alexander Zverev will be hoping to win another title here.

John Isner, Brandon Nakashima, Mackenzie McDonald and Stan Wawrinka were given wildcards to compete here. Milos Raonic, who's on a comeback trail, will be aiming to continue the momentum following his run at the Canadian Open.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will take place on August 12-13, with some first round matches also taking place on the latter day. The first three rounds will go on until Thursday, August 17. The quarterfinals, semifinals and the finals are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Western & Southern Open is $6,600,000. The champion will walk away $1,019,335 richer along with 1000 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $1,019,335 1000 Runner-up $556,630 600 Semifinalist $304,375 360 Quarterfinalist $166,020 180 Third Round $88,805 90 Second Round $47,620 45 First Round $26,380 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada and India can watch the Western & Southern Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis