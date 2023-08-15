Cincinnati 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Western & Southern Open Day 3

Day 3 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati will see the first round of the singles events continue while the second-round fixtures will start as well.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start off his campaign at the Western & Southern Open against Jordan Thompson, who beat John Isner in the opening round. Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, will face Grigor Dimitrov in what will be expected to be an exciting matchup.

Caroline Garcia will start her title defense against Sloane Stephens while 2022 runner-up Petra Kvitova will face Anna Blinkova. Fifth seed Ons Jabeur will be up against Anhelina Kalinina while two-time champion Victoria Azarenka will face 11th seed Barbora Krejcikova.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Madison Keys will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Western & Southern Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Western & Southern Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (15) Borna Coric vs Sebastian Korda

Followed by: (16) Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 3 pm local time: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Anhelina Kalinina

Not before 7 pm local time: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Jordan Thompson

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (9) Petra Kvitova vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (11) Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Karolina Muchova

Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Not before 7 pm local time: (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (15) Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens

Where to Watch Western & Southern Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Western & Southern Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

Western & Southern Open 2023 Match Timings

The first match on all courts will start at 11 am local time