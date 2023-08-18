Cincinnati 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Western & Southern Open Day 6

Semifinal spots are up for grabs on Day 6 of the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz avenged his last week's loss to Tommy Paul by besting the American in three sets in the third round. He'll now take on surprise quarterfinalist Max Purcell for a place in the last four.

Novak Djokovic moved past old rival Gael Monfils quite comfortably to set up a quarterfinal showdown against home favorite Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek will take on reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will face off as well, with Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff and Hubert Hurkacz being the other big names in the mix on Friday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Western & Southern Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (10) Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 1 pm local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs (LL) Alexei Popyrin

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Max Purcell

Not before 7 pm local time: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (9) Taylor Fritz vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Nikola Metkic/John Peers vs Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Not before 1 pm local time: Karolina Muchova vs Marie Bouzkova

Not before 3 pm local time: (Q) Jasmine Paolini vs (7) Coco Gauff

Not before 7 pm local time: Adrian Mannarino vs (16) Alexander Zverev

Followed by: (3) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs TBD

The full schedule for the day can be accessed here.

Where to watch Western & Southern Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the Western & Southern Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Western & Southern Open 2023 Match Timings

The first match on all courts is set to begin at 11 am local time, except for the Porsche Court, where the start time is 1 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Center Court, Grandstand and Stadium 3) Start time (Porsche Court) USA August 18, 2023 11:00 am ET 1:00 pm ET Canada August 18, 2023 11:00 am ET 1:00 pm ET UK August 18, 2023 4:00 pm BST 6:00 pm BST India August 18, 2023 8:30 pm IST 10:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis