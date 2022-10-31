"Class act like always on and off the court, so proud to be his fan" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic helping elderly woman with her luggage

In a recent video that has been circulating online, Novak Djokovic can be seen assisting an elderly woman with her luggage in a park around Bercy. Djokovic is currently in Bercy for the Paris Masters.
Tennis fans were moved by the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s humble gesture and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
“This is nice: Djokovic helping an elderly person in Paris,” tweeted tennis journalist Jose Morgado.
“Novak Djokovic helping an elderly person carry their luggage whilst he’s in the park around Bercy amongst people. I can’t say I’m surprised. That’s who Novak is,” a fan tweeted.
“That’s a random act that has been filmed by a random guy who’s posted it on Twitter. But I can assure you that this is Novak on a day-to-day basis,” another fan wrote.
“So amazing. And down-to-Earth. & this has been filmed by a random guy in the park but how many more acts of kindness and generosity are taking place but not recorded/shown off? I can assure you there are many,” another user added.
“Imagine struggling with your luggage and this nice young man helps you, they probably have no idea who he is,” a user chimed in.
"I’m just waiting for the news headline...Novak Djokovic grabs an elderly persons luggage in broad daylight and runs off into the park," one user joked.
Here are some more fan reactions to Novak Djokovic's selfless act:
Novak Djokovic set to defend his title at Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic is all set to begin his campaign at the Paris Masters. He has won the ATP 1000 event a record six times, including his past two appearances in 2019 and 2021.
In a pre-tournament press conference, Djokovic revealed that he was feeling great and said that being in Paris brought back good memories.
“I feel great in this tournament,” Djokovic said. "As you mentioned, [I've had] lots of success. [It] always helps to come into the tournament confident and with some good memories, good emotions on the court. [The] past few times that I played here, I won both tournaments... Hopefully I can continue that run.”
“Oftentimes, how you feel mentally, whether you are fighting with your own demons inside in a good or bad way affects the end result. Here I always felt good,” he continued.
“I'll make sure to keep going in this way, because I feel good. I have been training the past few days, is another few days to my first match. I think coming back to a place where you have done so well, it always brings back good memories and good feelings on the court,” he added.
