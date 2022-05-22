"Classiest man I’ve ever met" - Trevor Noah hails Roger Federer

South-African comedian Trevor Noah recently lavished rich praise on Roger Federer, calling him the "classiest man" that he has ever come across.

Noah took to Twitter to make his feelings known about the 20-time Major champion, who seemingly hosted the comedian during one of his recent comedy-tours to Switzerland.

Like Federer, Noah also has roots in both South Africa and Switzerland - a fact he mentioned in his post. The renowned comedian also expressed his gratitude to the tennis legend for hosting him in Switzerland and cracked a joke at his expense regarding the latter's knee condition.

"And lastly, thank you to my fellow half Swiss half South African @rogerfederer. You were the ultimate host & still the classiest man I’ve ever met," Trevor Noah tweeted. "I know you miss me on the court but hopefully you’ll be able to play on in my honour now that my knee is out of commission."

Trevor Noah started his Twitter thread by describing his trip to Switzerland as a "surreal experience" and expressing his gratitude to all who attended his event.

"Switzerland what a surreal experience this was for me," Trevor Noah tweeted. "I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled out both arenas in Geneva and Zurich I’ll never forget the experience."

The comedian also singled out certain key features of Geneva and Zurich that caught his fancy, including their lakes, fondue, and watches.

"Geneva, thank for your fine taste in watch making and your gorgeous lake. Truly one of the most peaceful cities I’ve been to in the world," Noah added. "Zurich, thank you for the phenomenal fondue and your silent but deadly trains."

Trevor Noah & Roger Federer have a shared love of fondue

Like Trevor Noah, Roger Federer also swears by fondue - a traditional but timeless Swiss meal made solely of melted cheese and bread.

During a recent interview with Caminada, the 40-year-old tennis star revealed his favorite dishes, one of which was fondue.

"I have traveled so much and have been able to taste the most unbelievable specialties on all continents, but in the end I always come back to the simple things – very Swiss – I love fondue, raclette and rösti more than anything," he said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan