Roger Federer reveals his favorite wine & meals, talks about the last time he was "nauseous for days" after drinking shots

Roger Federer recently revealed his favorite wine and dishes during an extensive interview with Caminada. There, he also mentioned the last time he got drunk beyond belief, which was after beating Andre Agassi in the 2005 US Open final.

The 20-time Major champion discussed a host of topics in the same interview, including Rafael Nadal's 2022 Australian Open win, his comeback plans, and wife Mirka's importance in his life.

During the interaction, he was asked to pick his best bottle of wine from his wine cellar. The Swiss revealed that his favorite wine is the 2009 Cos d'Estournel - a dark, brooding red wine from the French region of Bordeaux - due to the great importance of that year in his life.

"Our favorite wine is a 2009 Cos d'Estournel," Federer revealed. "It was an emotional year, we got married and the girls were born. At that time I bought many cases of this Bordeaux. Currently, I also really like the Italians Guado al Tasso, Sassicaia, Tignanello and others. Mirka and I also like to drink champagne to celebrate special moments."

Federer was also asked to recall the last time he got drunk. He revealed that he was "nauseous for days" after consuming shots following his win over Andre Agassi in the 2005 US Open final.

"Well, that was probably in 2005, after my win against Andre Agassi at the US Open," the Swiss said. "We were in the exit, they said the bar was closing, so we ordered a few last shots, after which I was nauseous for days. But actually, I never lose control, and drinking and driving isn't an option."

The conversation then veered towards Federer's food choices. While divulging some of his preferred food choices, he named three traditional Swiss meals - raclette, fondue, and rosti.

"I have traveled so much and have been able to taste the most unbelievable specialties on all continents, but in the end I always come back to the simple things – very Swiss – I love fondue, raclette and rösti more than anything," he said.

"No, unfortunately not" - Roger Federer when asked if he knows how to cook

During the interview, Roger Federer was also asked if he knows how to cook, to which he answered in the negative. Given that his mother and wife know their way around the kitchen, Federer hasn't felt the need to pick up the skill.

"No, unfortunately not really," Federer said. "However, I was very lucky with my mother and later with Mirka, both of whom cook very finely. I also enjoyed being spoiled in hotels and restaurants."

That said, Roger Federer asserted that he is keen to learn the art of cooking.

"What is not, can still be, and I'm learning to cook. I have met many wonderful, nice chefs over the years and I would like to understand their art better," he said. "Sometimes I'm sorry for all the trouble they put into the preparation, then it just sucks and it's gone."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee