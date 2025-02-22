"Classless lowlife who had no parenting nor education" - Fans slam Nick Kyrgios after he calls Boris Becker 'criminal' over Jannik Sinner comments

Tennis fans recently criticized Nick Kyrgios for referring to Boris Becker as a "criminal". Kyrgios' comment about Becker came after the German tennis legend mocked the Australian for his apparent obsession with the Jannik Sinner doping case.

Ad

Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, but an investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ultimately cleared Sinner of any Anti-Doping Rule Violations. Initially, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was dissatisfied with the ruling and pushed for a one to two-year ban. However, after further review, they accepted Sinner's explanation and settled on a three-month suspension.

Following the news of Sinner's positive drug test, Kyrgios has been very critical of him, often taking to social media to express his disapproval of the World No.1.

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios' harsh criticism of Sinner's doping prompted a fan to mock the former World No.13 with a meme suggesting that even in his old age, Kyrgios would still be talking about Sinner's doping case.

Becker, who has publicly supported Sinner during his doping row, reacted to the meme.

“Lol," Becker commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Kyrgios did not take Becker's teasing well and retaliated by calling the German a "criminal", referring to the eight-month prison sentence Becker faced for concealing and transferring money and assets during a bankruptcy proceeding.

“What’s up criminal," Kyrgios wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyrgios' name-calling of Becker drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disapproval and opinions on the matter.

One fan criticized Kyrgios, calling him a "classless lowlife" lacking proper upbringing and education for insulting the German.

“A classless lowlife who had no parenting nor education. That’s @NickKyrgios for you," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan labeled Kyrgios a sore "loser" for being unable to take a joke.

“You are the biggest loser I’ve ever seen, you can’t take a joke at your expense, you’d think judging by your massive ego that you are the greatest athlete of all time. Yet the only thing you are famous for is acting like an absolute w*nker on the court, you aren’t relevant at all," a fan wrote.

Ad

“Are you referring to your CV?" a fan posted.

“Hasn't beaten a woman," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Didn’t u hit ur girlfriend?" a fan posted.

“Yeah ..he killed 6 Grand Slam tournaments, 3 ATP Finals, 2 Davis Cups, 2 World Team Cups, a Hopman Cup and a gold medal in doubles at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics... You' re so innocent on courts 😂 😂 😂 ," a fan wrote.

“The irony considering you’re a disgusting vile abuser who beats woman," a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Kyrgios has previously name called Boris Becker over Jannik Sinner's doping case

Nick Kyrgios talking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, Boris Becker publicly voiced his support for Jannik Sinner after the tennis player tested positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

Becker stated that people should understand all the facts surrounding Sinner's doping case before making judgments.

“We should take time and read the facts !" Boris Becker posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Becker's comments drew criticism from a fan, prompting Nick Kyrgios to suggest to the fan that he should not trust someone with a "criminal" past, alluding to Becker's financial crime.

“Don’t trust a criminal brother 😂 ," Kyrgios wrote.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the doping case involving Sinner, Kyrgios criticized Iga Swiatek for testing positive for trimetazidine last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback