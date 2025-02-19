Nick Kyrgios reacts to Jannik Sinner's WADA settlement being harshly called 'end of the anti-doping system' by expert

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to Jannik Sinner's WADA settlement being criticized as the 'end of the anti-doping system' by doping expert professor Fritz Sorgel. Sinner accepted a three-month ban which started on February 9 and will end on May 4, 2025.

During the 2024 Indian Wells Masters in March, Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined that Sinner was not responsible for the Anti-Doping Rule violations.

However, WADA was dissatisfied with this decision and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a suspension of one to two years. Recently, it was revealed that WADA had changed its stance accepting Sinner's explanation and imposing a three-month suspension.

While speaking to Sport1, pharmacologist Sorgel criticized WADA's settlement, stating that it signifies the "end of the anti-doping system". He expressed that he did not like the way the settlement was so very "accommodating" to the World No.1.

“It has to be said so harshly: what WADA has done means the end of the anti-doping system in its current form. It's a form of self-abandonment that WADA is doing. The extent to which it is accommodating Sinner here is, in effect, the complete undermining of the principle of ‘strict liability’, the athlete’s uncompromising personal responsibility for which substances enter their body,” Fritz Sorgel said (translated from German).

Sorgel expressed disapproval over the leniency shown towards the World No.1 and called the settlement "devastating".

“This is devastating. This means that the system has lost an anchor; in future, anyone will be able to refer to the Sinner case and a few others and demand a lenient punishment for a positive doping test - as long as they can come up with some flimsy excuse,” Sorgel continued.

The expert believed that the punishment for doping for Sinner was too light and was tailored to the Italian's benefit, allowing him to maintain his World No.1 ranking and not miss any Grand Slams.

“It seems quite obvious that WADA has offered Sinner a customised solution to suit his interests: A deal that won't let him miss a Grand Slam tournament and probably won't cost him first place in the rankings. He was able to strike at the right time and saved himself the uncertainty of going to CAS,” he added.

Sorgel also mentioned that tennis has compromised its integrity with the handling of Sinner's case and has thrown its "remaining decency" overboard.

“As far as the fight against doping is concerned, tennis hasn't played a glorious role in the past, but in this case it has thrown its remaining decency overboard. It's bitter that WADA is going along with this,” Sorgel said.

Nick Kyrgios, a critic of Sinner following his positive dope test results, took to social media and reacted to Sorgel's criticism of WADA's settlement by sharing a 'shrugging' emoji.

“🤷‍♂️ ,” Kygios posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This year, Sinner has only competed at the Australian Open, where he defended his title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final and won his second Melbourne Major of his career and the third Grand Slam title overall.

Jannik Sinner after receiving his three-month doping ban: “This case had been hanging over me for nearly a year”

Jannk Sinner pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

In a statement provided to Sky Sports News by his lawyers, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on the three-month doping suspension.

Sinner seemingly expressed relief at the ruling, as the case had been looming over him for nearly a year. He said that he understands the importance of WADA's rules and regulations which helps in maintaining the integrity of tennis, the sport he “loves”.

“This case had been hanging over me for nearly a year . I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted Wada's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction,” Jannik Sinner said.

Following the completion of his suspension, Sinner is expected to compete at the 2025 Italian Open. He can start training ahead of May 4 - the day his three-month suspension comes to an end.

