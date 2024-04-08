"Clay specialist born?";"Too good" - Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, Zizou Bergs & others congratulate Ben Shelton on winning 2nd ATP title in Houston

Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, Zizou Bergs and several other tennis players extended their congratulations to Ben Shelton for winning his second ATP title in Houston.

Shelton defeated defending champion Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 16 minutes to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston. Shelton, 21, became the youngest champion at the ATP 250 tournament since Andy Roddick achieved the feat at 19 in 2002. His father, former World No. 55 Bryan, also won the title in Houston back in 1992.

This victory on clay was Shelton's first title on the surface and his second tour-level trophy. His first tour-level title came at the Japan Open last year when he defeated Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the championship match.

After his win over Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton took to social media to share a series of photos, including one where he is seen kissing the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship trophy and another featuring him with his father celebrating the win.

"H-town=Title town. Thanks @mensclaycourt," Shelton captioned his Instagram post.

Numerous tennis players commented on Shelton's post to congratulate the 21-year-old. Coco Gauff, Zizou Bergs and Ashlyn Krueger all extended their best wishes.

Diego Schwartzman asked if a clay court specialist was taking shape. Asia Muhammad congratulated the "Shelton fam" for the victory while Coco Gauff wrote "Okayyy" with a fire emoji.

"Clay specialist born? 👏 😅 ," Diego Schwartzman wrote.

"Congrats, too good!!👏 ," Zizou Bergs commented.

"Okkkkurrrrr 🔥👏👏 Congrats Shelton fam!" Asia Muhammad commented.

"🔥 😎 ," Alycia Parks wrote.

"Congrats idol 🏆 #forthekids" Pere Riba wrote.

"congrats!" Ashlyn Krueger commented.

Screen grab of players' reactions to Ben Shelton's win

German tennis legend Boris Becker took to social media to share an image of Ben Shelton and Bryan standing in front of a board displaying the names of past winners of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. In the picture, Ben can be seen pointing towards Bryan's name, who won the same title as his son back in 1992.

Becker stated that the World No. 14 winning the ATP 250 tournament was a "great achievement" and recalled playing against Bryan a few times.

"Great achievement! I did play your father few times..." Becker captioned his Instagram post.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Ben Shelton to Frances Tiafoe after his win in Houston: “You've been an inspiration to kids, people of colour in our sport”

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafore at the 2023 Laver Cup

The championship match between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston was a historic one. It marked the first-ever all-African American men's final to be played in the Open Era.

Following his win over Tiafoe, Shelton congratulated and praised Tiafoe for his performances throughout the week in the ATP 250 tournament during the trophy ceremony.

Shelton also expressed his commiserations for Tiafoe, acknowledging the disappointment the former World No. 10 must be feeling for not being able to defend his Houston title. He wished Tiafoe the best of luck in bouncing back and potentially defending his title at the Stuttgart Open later this year.

“Great week Foe. Great job to you and your team. I know this one stings, sorry you didn't go back-to-back titles, but you're that type of player who can go back to back. I want to see you do it again this year, hopefully in Stuttgart,” Ben Shelton said.

Ben Shelton also thanked Frances Tiafoe for serving as an inspiration to Black children and people of color everywhere.

“You've been such an inspiration to kids, people of colour in our sport, just an amazing representation. You've been that guy to always put on for us and always be selfless, thinking about others, kids younger than you. So thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me,” he added.

