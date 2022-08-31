"An absolute disgrace to American policy"- Clay Travis on Novak Djokovic's 2022 US Open withdrawal

Renowned American author Clay Travis has joined a bevy of well-known figures to speak out against Novak Djokovic's US Open ban.

Djokovic withdrew from the tournament just hours before the draw was announced on Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not relax the rules requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to be allowed entry into the country.

The Serb took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news of his withdrawal.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" he tweeted.

In response to the 35-year-old's withdrawal, American author Travis remarked that Djokovic's ineligibility to compete in the US Open is completely disgraceful to American policy.

"The fact that Novak Djokovic isn't playing in this tournament right now in the US Open, particularly because he played last year, is an absolute disgrace to American policy and further evidence of our failures when it comes to Covid," Clay Travis said, during a conversation with Fox News.

Travis further questioned whether the Serbian would have been eligible to play if he had simply crossed the United States of America's southern border, given that migrants who cross the southern border (USA-Mexico border) are allowed to enter the country without being vaccinated.

"What if Novak Djokovic had just walked acrossed our Southern border with his tennis racquets on his backpack and hopped on one of those buses to go to New York, would he have been able to play if he were able to enter the United States?" Travis questioned.

"Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rogers, and Kyrie Irving, I believe these guys are all going to be vindicated"- Clay Travis

Djokovic spotted during the Slovenia vs Serbia basketball match.

Clay Travis also stated that the stance against vaccinations from athletes like Kyrie Irving, Aaron Rogers, and Novak Djokovic will be "vindicated" because they are still fairly healthy.

"When you mention Novak Djokovic, when you mention Aaron Rogers. Who had a great interview with Joe Rogan over the past weekend, and Kyrie Irving. Three different athletes who all refused to get the COVID shot, I believe are going to be proven correct in that as young and healthy guys," Travis said.

"I believe these guys are all going to be vindicated. They already have been based on the data," he added.

