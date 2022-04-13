"Clearly dealing with the struggles of not playing a match in a long time" - Tennis fans empathize with Novak Djokovic after Monte-Carlo loss against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Novak Djokovic's dismal 2022 season continued on Tuesday, as the World No. 1 succumbed to a shock defeat against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Although the Serb managed to fight back to clinch the second set, the World No. 46 ultimately proved too good for him and secured passage to the third round with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory.
Playing in only his fourth match of the year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion looked very rusty, getting broken on serve nine times and making more than 50 unforced errors. He was further hampered by the windy conditions on the French Riviera, something that he has struggled with continually at the tournament throughout the years.
Most tennis fans on social media empathized with the 34-year-old, pointing out that it was always going to be the expected result considering his lack of match practice. Also taking into account his history at the event, most Twitter users were of the opinion that there was no need to panic just yet.
With more than a few under his belt, they were pretty confident that the World No. 1 would be back to his winning ways.
"Great win for Fokina who was awesome for the vast majority of that match. Way too early to read that much into Djokovic's overall clay season considering it's just his 4th match of the year in mid april," one user tweeted.
"Djokovic clearly dealing with the struggles of not playing a match in a long time," one fan wrote.
"Attempting to play a schedule this abbreviated was always going to have it's problems beyond just ranking points. I think I know a solution to his problem tho," another user tweeted.
The match lasted almost three hours, clocking in at two hours and 54 minutes. Most fans pointed out how hard it must be to return to action in a difficult and unpredictable match, sympathizing with the World No. 1 for his poor showing.
"Looks like Djokovic is out of gas. Not easy for your first match back to be three hours on clay," one account wrote.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was on a collision course with reigning Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Now that dream has been ruled out and most fans were disappointed to miss out on the clash. At the same time, many were of the opinion that it was all for the best, since they were pretty sure Alcaraz would have outclassed the Serb in his current form.
"Former player texts "Can you imagine what Alcaraz would do to Novak playing at this level?" ....imagine reading *that* sentence six months ago...." tennis writer Jon Wertheim posted.
Last but not least, as much as the fans were focussing on the Serb, there was also unanimous praise for Davidovich Fokina for the way he kept his nerves against the veteran. The victory against the Serb marked his first ever Top-5 victory, a feat everyone agreed that he deserved on the day.
"I don't think Djokovic's loss to ADF has nothing to do with lack of match play. I just think there are other factors. Including: Davidovich has phenomenal abilities and I hope he starts putting the pieces together more consistently, because he can move the needle at his best," one fan praised the Spaniard.
Novak Djokovic moves on to the Serbia Open up next, keeps his hold on the World No. 1 spot
As much as Novak Djokovic will hate this loss, the World No. 1 does not have enough time to dwell on it. The Serb will be in action next week at the Serbia Open, where he will be attempting to win his third title in front of his home fans.
Furthermore, the loss will also not affect the 20-time Grand Slam champion's hold on the World No. 1 spot. He was defending fewer points than Daniil Medvedev at the event, and with the Russian having pulled out of the event, the 34-year-old will remain the top-ranked player heading into next week.