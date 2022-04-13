"Clearly dealing with the struggles of not playing a match in a long time" - Tennis fans empathize with Novak Djokovic after Monte-Carlo loss against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Novak Djokovic's dismal 2022 season continued on Tuesday, as the World No. 1 succumbed to a shock defeat against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Although the Serb managed to fight back to clinch the second set, the World No. 46 ultimately proved too good for him and secured passage to the third round with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 victory.

Playing in only his fourth match of the year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion looked very rusty, getting broken on serve nine times and making more than 50 unforced errors. He was further hampered by the windy conditions on the French Riviera, something that he has struggled with continually at the tournament throughout the years.

Most tennis fans on social media empathized with the 34-year-old, pointing out that it was always going to be the expected result considering his lack of match practice. Also taking into account his history at the event, most Twitter users were of the opinion that there was no need to panic just yet.

With more than a few under his belt, they were pretty confident that the World No. 1 would be back to his winning ways.

"Great win for Fokina who was awesome for the vast majority of that match. Way too early to read that much into Djokovic's overall clay season considering it's just his 4th match of the year in mid april," one user tweeted.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Great win for Fokina who was awesome for the vast majority of that match. Way too early to read that much into Djokovic's overall clay season considering it's just his 4th match of the year in mid april

Marcus Buckland @marcus_buckland I suspect.

Marcus Buckland @marcus_buckland So Djokovic loses on his comeback. No great surprise. He needs matches as 51 unforced errors and being broken 9 times emphasises! Let's see what his level is like a month from now. I suspect. Congrats though to ADF who dug deep to beat a world number 1 for the 1st time

"Djokovic clearly dealing with the struggles of not playing a match in a long time," one fan wrote.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Djokovic clearly dealing with the struggles of not playing a match in a long time.

Diogo @dioooogooo @josemorgado Djokovic all smiles at the net but for sure he is burning inside. his level right now is not enough

"Attempting to play a schedule this abbreviated was always going to have it's problems beyond just ranking points. I think I know a solution to his problem tho," another user tweeted.

🌱 @returnwinner I mean. Attempting to play a schedule this abbreviated was always going to have it's problems beyond just ranking points.



I think I know a solution to his problem tho! :-)

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Since winning the title in 2015, Djokovic is 7-6 at Monte Carlo Masters, with two QFs, two 3R exits and two opening round losses.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Since winning the title in 2015, Djokovic is 7-6 at Monte Carlo Masters, with two QFs, two 3R exits and two opening round losses. And the last time Novak reached SF at any of first three M1000 events of the season (IW, Miami, MC) was in 2016. He hibernates between AO and Madrid.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Historically, Monte Carlo hasn't been an indicator of what's to come for #Djokovic. When he won RG (2016, 2022), he lost in 2R and 3R respectively. Granted, he won AO both times, as well as IW and Miami 2016.

The match lasted almost three hours, clocking in at two hours and 54 minutes. Most fans pointed out how hard it must be to return to action in a difficult and unpredictable match, sympathizing with the World No. 1 for his poor showing.

"Looks like Djokovic is out of gas. Not easy for your first match back to be three hours on clay," one account wrote.

Owen @tennisnation Looks like Djokovic is out of gas. Not easy for your first match back to be three hours on clay.

AR @BuggyWhipFH



AR @BuggyWhipFH Need Djokovic fans to even more appreciate Rafa after he comes back cold after an injury and plays well off the bat. Novak looks terrible and he wasn't even injured lol #MonteCarlo

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross Post-2016, Djokovic has said repeatedly that he plans his fitness training specifically to peak for Slams. He hasn't been past the QF at Monte Carlo since.



Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross Post-2016, Djokovic has said repeatedly that he plans his fitness training specifically to peak for Slams. He hasn't been past the QF at Monte Carlo since. It's a bad calendar spot (too far from RG), too windy and a tad slow. Result: Djokovic's lowest W% of the big clay events.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was on a collision course with reigning Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Now that dream has been ruled out and most fans were disappointed to miss out on the clash. At the same time, many were of the opinion that it was all for the best, since they were pretty sure Alcaraz would have outclassed the Serb in his current form.

"Former player texts "Can you imagine what Alcaraz would do to Novak playing at this level?" ....imagine reading *that* sentence six months ago...." tennis writer Jon Wertheim posted.

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Former player texts "Can you imagine what Alcaraz would do to Novak playing at this level?" ....imagine reading *that* sentence six months ago....

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis I do not think Alcaraz will be playing Djokovic this week I do not think Alcaraz will be playing Djokovic this week

Last but not least, as much as the fans were focussing on the Serb, there was also unanimous praise for Davidovich Fokina for the way he kept his nerves against the veteran. The victory against the Serb marked his first ever Top-5 victory, a feat everyone agreed that he deserved on the day.

"I don't think Djokovic's loss to ADF has nothing to do with lack of match play. I just think there are other factors. Including: Davidovich has phenomenal abilities and I hope he starts putting the pieces together more consistently, because he can move the needle at his best," one fan praised the Spaniard.

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross I don't think Djokovic's loss to ADF has nothing to do with lack of match play. I just think there are other factors.



Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross I don't think Djokovic's loss to ADF has nothing to do with lack of match play. I just think there are other factors. Including: Davidovich has phenomenal abilities and I hope he starts putting the pieces together more consistently, because he can move the needle at his best.

TennisNow @Tennis_Now A showstopping performance by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeats World No.1 Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 in Monte-Carlo.

Craig Shapiro @Shaptennispod Interesting no one talks about Davidovich Fokina he’s 22 been top 50 for a few years. Interesting no one talks about Davidovich Fokina he’s 22 been top 50 for a few years.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



He is still 6-3 4-4 up on the GOAT. Someone should tell him.



James Gray @jamesgraysport I love Davidovich Fokina because he wears his heart on his sleeve, but boy is it a rollercoaster. Currently wandering around like he's lost the match after cutting his hand on a pretty needless dive. He is still 6-3 4-4 up on the GOAT. Someone should tell him. #RolexMCMasters

Novak Djokovic moves on to the Serbia Open up next, keeps his hold on the World No. 1 spot

Novak Djokovic's World No. 1 position is safe, at the very least

As much as Novak Djokovic will hate this loss, the World No. 1 does not have enough time to dwell on it. The Serb will be in action next week at the Serbia Open, where he will be attempting to win his third title in front of his home fans.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Despite the loss, Djokovic will increase his lead as No. 1 over Medvedev -- both next Monday and a week later as Daniil drops more points than Novak at both Monte Carlo and Barcelona/Belgrade.

Furthermore, the loss will also not affect the 20-time Grand Slam champion's hold on the World No. 1 spot. He was defending fewer points than Daniil Medvedev at the event, and with the Russian having pulled out of the event, the 34-year-old will remain the top-ranked player heading into next week.

