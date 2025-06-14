Aryna Sabalenka's remarks on Coco Gauff after the 2025 French Open drew the attention of Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the French Open final to clinch her second Grand Slam victory on June 8. In a post-match press-conference Sabalenka had expressed her frustruation over the loss.

Mouratoglou took to Instagram on June 13 to weigh in favor of Gauff whom he believed had a winner's mindset. He posted a short video where he faced the camera and took a clear stand in favor of the American.

"It was one week ago. Let’s say it loud: a Grand Slam final earned and deserved by @cocogauff, thanks to the only two things that matter at this level: 🧠 and ❤️" Mouratoglou captioned the post.

Mouratglou opened the video sporting a t-shirt with his custom designed logo and said:

"You don't win a final, a Grand Slam final with your technique. You win it with your mind and your heart. Here and here. Coco was superior."

He referred to the remarks made by Sabalenka in the press conference after her French Open loss and highlighted the mentality that a player needs to win.

"I think it was both Sabalenka losing the final and Coco winning it. But what is interesting, when she makes those comments 'I gave her the final', 'If it were Iga in the finals she would have won', it means that she is trying to deny the mental aspect of the game," he said.

He added that in that particular final, Gauff was better at handling her emotions.

"Its a grand Slam final, so there is a big emotional part for everyone. Being able to deal with your emotions is part of what makes you victorious or not. Coco was ten times better than Sabalenka at dealing with her emotions."

Mouratoglou has coached some of the top players including 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune.

Aryna Sabalenka's remarks after her French Open final loss to Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open. Image: Getty

Three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka expressed her frustration after losing to Coco Gauff in the 2025 French Open final. In a press conference after the match, the runner-up spoke of the tough conditions and her mentality on the day of the final.

"At 4-1 in the first set, the wind started to get stronger. Also, I think I was too emotional. I didn't handle myself very well mentally today, so that's basically it," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka had made 70 unforced errors as against Coco Gauff's 30 during the match. In light of those statistics, she claimed:

"I was making unforced errors; I have to check the stats. I think she won the match not because she played incredibly, but because I made all those easy ball errors."

The players have now moved to the grass swing of the season starting with the 2025 Birmingham Classic where Greet Minnen has won the title.

