Coco Gauff in awe of Christopher Eubanks sending touching tribute to girlfriend Anna on couple's 2nd anniversary

Coco Gauff recently expressed her admiration towards Christopher Eubanks and his girlfriend Anna as they celebrated their second anniversary together. The American has been friends with both of them for a long time.

Ad

Gauff has enjoyed a sublime outing on the WTA Tour this year, winning her second Major title at the French Open and compiling an impressive win/loss record of 31-10 on the WTA Tour thus far. Although she shockingly exited Wimbledon in the first round, the World No. 2 will be hopeful of a good showing during the North American hardcourt season next month.

Earlier on Tuesday (July 15), Coco Gauff sent her love to her ATP World No. 130 friend Christopher Eubanks, who posted a reel on Instagram to celebrate his second anniversary with girlfriend Anna Mitchell. In a long video, the two lovebirds posed together at various dates and looked absolutely besotted with each other.

Ad

Trending

"Favs❤️," Coco Gauff wrote in the replies of Christopher Eubanks' latest Instagram reel.

Ad

For those unaware, Gauff has included Mitchell in her group meet-ups on several occasions. During her triumphant campaign in Paris last month, the 21-year-old was accompanied by Eubanks' girlfriend and some of her friends as they got upto some fun at an escape room.

Anna Mitchell works as a Public Relations manager at Apple. While it is unclear when she started dating Christopher Eubanks, she keeps fans updated about the goings-on of their life through social media.

Ad

In May 2024, Gauff had remarked that hanging out with the former World No. 29 American's girlfriend was a nice change-up for her. Funnily enough, she also conceded that she had grown tired of the "too much testosterone" vibe of her group, which consisted of the 29-year-old ATP pro and World No. 9 Ben Shelton.

Coco Gauff previously called her friend Christopher Eubanks a "giraffe"

Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks at Paris Olympics media event | Image Source: Getty

Last December, Coco Gauff invited one-time ATP singles titlist Christopher Eubanks to her home. The American proceeded to play some tennis in her backyward, which led to the two-time Major winner calling him a giraffe.

Ad

"Spotted a giraffe in my backyard," Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories in December 2024.

Gauff, meanwhile, will be eager to win her first singles knockout tournament on hardcourts in August. The World No. 2 last won a big WTA singles event at the year-end championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year, beating Zheng Qinwen in a titanic three-set battle in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More