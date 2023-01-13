Coco Gauff becomes brand ambassador of consulting firm Baker Tilly

Coco Gauff officially declared her partnership with US consulting firm Baker Tilly on Friday (January 13).

Baker Tilly is a public accounting and consulting enterprise that is based out of Chicago. The company was formerly known as Virchow, Krause & Company, and then got rebranded to its current name upon becoming a member of Tilly International, a global accounting network. Through Gauff, the company enters an enormous list of firms and brands that have set foot in the tennis world.

The World No. 7 took to social media to share the news of her latest collaboration, replying to Baker Tilly's post announcing the partnership.

"Super excited to partner with @bakertillyus. Looking forward to building an incredible partnership," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Friday

Baker Tilly expressed their delight at associating with the American teenage star in their Instagram post on Friday.

"A sweet way to kick off 2023 as our new brand ambassador @cocogauff starts with a W in Auckland, NZ. The year is off to a fast start and she’s bringing her 128-mph serve to the @australianopen next week," they wrote.

The firm went on to wish Gauff luck ahead of the Australian Open.

Good luck, Coco! We’re cheering from your corner!," they added.

Apart from the new association, Gauff already has partnerships with several other top companies across different sectors. She signed a deal with New Balance back in 2018 and went on to extend the partnership last year. She is also the brand ambassador for Head and Barilla.

Coco Gauff to face Katerina Siniakova in the first round of Australian Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Coco Gauff will lock horns with Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday (January 16).

Gauff will be brimming with confidence after her title win at the ASB Classic. The 18-year-old put out a dominant display at the Auckland-based tournament, winning all her matches in straight sets. She defeated Rebeka Masarova in the final on Sunday (January 8) to register the third title victory of her career.

Meanwhile, Siniakova, her opponent on Monday, was last seen in action at the Adelaide International 2 where she suffered an exit in the second round upon losing against fourth seed Caroline Garcia (3-6, 6-3, 5-7).

Gauff has faced the Czech player previously on four occasions. The head-to-head record stands at 3-1 in favor of the American. However, in the last meeting between the two, Siniakova emerged victorious. It was at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals where the 26-year-old beat Gauff 7-6 (1), 6-1.

