Coco Gauff becomes first American teenager to repeat Serena Williams’ feat by reaching consecutive US Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff has made history by becoming the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach the US Open quarterfinals in consecutive years.

Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the US Open last year, where she lost to Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets 3-6, 4-6.

In this year's edition of the tournament, Gauff overcame a tough challenge from former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round, who had come out of retirement to play at the US Open. The 19-year-old defeated the Dane in a thrilling three-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff’s historic achievement was celebrated by the official US Open Twitter (now X) account on Monday, September 4.

"Coco following in the footsteps of a legend!" the caption read.

The legend in question is Serena Williams, who was the last American teenager to reach back-to-back US Open quarterfinals in 1999 and 2000. Williams went on to win six US Open titles and 23 Grand Slam titles in total, becoming one of the greatest players of all time.

Williams reached her first US Open quarterfinal in 1999, where she defeated compatriot Monica Seles in three sets. She eventually defeated World No. 1 Martina Hingis in straight sets in the final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

The following year, she reached the quarterfinals again as the fifth seed but lost to second seed Lindsay Davenport in straight sets. Williams reached at least the quarterfinals in 17 out of her 21 US Open appearances.

At the WTA's 50th anniversary event last month, Gauff had expressed her admiration for the American legend.

“In Serena Williams, I watched someone who dominated women’s tennis in a way no one else has ever had. More importantly, I saw someone who looked like me, and helped me believe I could achieve as I follow my own unique path,” Gauff said.

A look at Coco Gauff's performance in US Open 2023 so far

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Sixth seed Coco Gauff has had a challenging route to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The 19-year-old American started her campaign with a win over German qualifier Laura Siegemund, who frustrated her with her attacking and net play. The American prevailed 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the second round, Gauff faced another teenager, 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, who was playing in her first US Open. Gauff had an easier time against Andreeva, winning 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Gauff’s third-round opponent was 32nd seed Elise Mertens, who had reached the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2019 and 2020. Gauff had to dig deep to overcome Mertens in a three-set thriller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In the fourth round, she faced 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, beating her in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Coco Gauff will face either top seed Iga Swiatek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

