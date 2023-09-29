"Coco Gauff is the best women's athlete to ever play tennis… Steffi Graf was second" – Mark Petchey

Mark Petchey recently made a bold statement about Coco Gauff and Steffi Graf when he discussed their places in history as the best women’s tennis athletes.

Since Wimbledon 2023, Coco Gauff has won 18 matches while losing just one. She also clinched all but one title contested during the North American hardcourt swing—at the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open.

During these campaigns, she earned her first-ever victory over the otherwise unconquerable Iga Swiatek, who was ranked World No. 1 at the time. She also defeated the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her first Major in New York.

While speaking on the Inside-In podcast, commentator and former British tennis player Mark Petchey highlighted Coco Gauff’s current dominance on the women’s circuit.

He opined that since the 19-year-old has finally won the highly-awaited Major title, she is likely to play ever more freely and thus pose a serious threat to her competitors.

"It gonna be up to other players on the tour to kinda counter the way that she’s moving the ball around, particularly on the forehand side. I don’t know – I don’t think we’ve seen a better athlete in women’s tennis, and that’s something else that’s gonna be a problem for that lot of the players out there, and plus the pressure’s off," Petchey noted.

Coco Gauff earned plaudits for her athletic abilities, as Petchey hailed her as the ‘best women’s athlete to ever play tennis.’

Continuing his bold statement, the Brit claimed that Gauff’s athletic abilities are even greater than those of 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, whom he placed in the second position. He reasoned that women’s tennis is much more fast-paced now than it was in Graf’s era.

"I think she’s the best women’s athlete to ever play tennis. You cannot tell me, the tennis -- even when Steffi Graf was around, who I think, in my mind, was the second greatest female women’s tennis player athlete of all time -- you can’t tell me that the sport was played at the same speed back then than it is now," Mark Petchey said.

Mark Petchey on Steffi Graf and Coco Gauff: "I think Steffi was the best in her era"

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open

Mark Petchey further said that one cannot compare two generations due to the ever-changing game styles.

"You know, the sport moves on. And I don’t think that we should kind of always, you know, try and compare the other generation of players, because we can’t do it," he noted.

Reiterating his stance on Coco Gauff, the commentator and analyst opined that Steffi Graf, who holds the women’s all-time record for the most weeks spent as the World No. 1 (377), was the best ‘in her era.’

“They were phenomenal in their era. I think Steffi Graf was the best in her era. I personally think that Coco Gauff, looking at her right now, with the speed that the games being played at, is the best female women’s tennis athlete that we have ever seen,” he said about the newly minted Grand Slam champion.

