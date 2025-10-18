  • home icon
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera have a blast vibing to Thundercat's performance at III Points Music Festival in Miami

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:51 GMT
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera have a blast vibing to Thundercat
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera have a blast vibing to Thundercat's performance at III Points Music Festival in Miami. Credit: GETTY, Jalen/Instagram

Coco Gauff, who won the Wuhan Open final against Jessica Pegula last week, was in Miami with her boyfriend Jalen Sera to attend the III Points Music Festival at Mana Wynwood, Miami, Florida, on Friday.

Gauff uploaded photos from Thundercat's performance, which was part of the lineup of artists performing during this multi-day festival. Jalen also uploaded a photo from the concert, suggesting the two were together in Miami.

"man.." Gauff wrote in her story.
Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera&#039;s Instagram story
Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera's Instagram story

Thundercat's Miami show is part of his North American fall 2025 tour, which began October 15 in Atlanta and will include stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto and more. Thundercat is the stage name of Stephen Lee Bruner, who is a singer, composer and producer.

Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen Sera gives her "fresh perspective" and help "calm nerves"

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera have been dating since 2023. Gauff's mother, Candi, was Sera’s fourth-grade teacher in Atlanta, Georgia. Last year, during an interview with Time, Gauff shared that since Jalen is not related to tennis, he brings a fresh perspective to her.

“This is my first real relationship," Gauff said." To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”
Previously, ahead of her 2023 US Open final, Coco Gauff recalled during an interview with People how she felt anxious before the big game. She revealed what she did that helped her calm her nerves. Gauff said:

“Last night, I started [to get anxious] a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep, so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep.”
Gauff hard-launched her relationship with Jalen Sera in June by posting a second anniversary video in which she called him "the absolute coolest person ever… I love you."

At the 2025 Cincinnati Open, Gauff revealed she appreciates Jalen's patience. She said in a clip:

“When they listen (laughs)… No, patience. I know I can be like very much, I want things done my way, so my boyfriend’s a really patient person.”
After Gauff’s recent Wuhan Open win, Sera celebrated by posting the two-time Grand Slam champion's photo with the trophy. He wrote:

"AWOOOOOOO!!"

Coco Gauff's boyfriend, Jalen, is an aspiring actor and musician based in Atlanta.

