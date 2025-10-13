Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen Sera adorably shares his joy after American beats Jessica Pegula to clinch Wuhan Open title

On Sunday, October 12, Coco Gauff stormed to the Wuhan Open title after defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula in the finals. After her victory, the 21-year-old's boyfriend, Jalen Sera, adorably shared his joy as he celebrated her triumph.

Gauff and Sera have been dating since 2023, but the duo only went public with their relationship earlier this year. Despite this, the couple have maintained a low profile. However, the tennis star has previously admitted that Sera plays an important part in her on-court journey, especially in helping her stay calm prior to big moments.

Most recently, fans got a rare glimpse into Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera’s sweet relationship. To celebrate the American's Wuhan Open victory, Sera took to his Instagram to share a snap of Gauff lifting the WTA 1000 event’s trophy and wrote,

“AWOOOOOOO!!”

Via @jalensera on Instagram

Separately, Sera also dropped by the comments section of Gauff's post about her victory in Wuhan, writing,

“WoW 💫.”

Gauff replied to her boyfriend’s comment with a wolf emoji.

Via @cocogauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff thanks her team after Wuhan Open victory

Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff enjoyed an absolutely dominant campaign at the Wuhan Open. The American kicked off her time at the event with easy wins over Moyuka Uchijima, Zhang Shuai, and Laura Siegemund. In the semifinals, she broke her three-match long losing streak against Jasmine Paolini, beating the Italian in straight sets.

Gauff followed this up with a 6-4, 6-5 victory over Jessica Pegula in the finals to lift the Wuhan Open title for the first time in her career. After her triumph, the 21-year-old extended her gratitude to her team during the trophy presentation ceremony, saying,

"I'd like to thank my team. It's been an amazing Asian tour. But I'm going to call out JC. He didn't want me to come because I had a tough US Open. I had to prove him wrong. I'm a very stubborn person, so maybe he told me that so I would get good results here. But thank you guys. We also have Gavin (McMillan) who's in South Africa right now, but he was a huge part of this whole process and this result. I know we have our ups and downs, but this moment makes it all worth it.”

For Coco Gauff, her victory in Wuhan marks her 11th WTA title. It is also her third WTA 1000 triumph, with the American previously having won the 2023 Cincinnati Open and the 2024 China Open.

