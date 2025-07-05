Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera enjoy spectacular fireworks display as they celebrate 4th of July in her hometown after Wimbledon exit

Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks as the USA celebrated its 249th year of Independence on Friday, July 4. The Americans shared a glimpse of their festivities on their individual social media handles.

Gauff was stunned by Dayana Yastremska 7-6(7), 6-1 in the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Her previous Instagram story showed a picture with Delray Beach as the location, indicating that she had flown back to her hometown of Florida, where she was spending quality time with her family and Sera.

Gauff added a video to the same story showing the night sky lit up with fireworks bursting in the colors of the American flag. She added the song "National Anthem" by singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey to the video. Sera also added a picture from the evening, suggesting that the couple was together in celebration.

Screengrabs of Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera's Instagram stories @cocogauff and @jalensera

Gauff had kept her relationship with Sera under wraps by posting subtle hints about him on social media last year. She eventually confirmed their relationship in a promotional video last month.

Coco Gauff gushed over her two-year anniversary with her boyfriend in a promotional video

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff shot a promotional video for Bose that was shared through the brand's official YouTube channel on June 11. The video showcased a fun segment with the World No. 2 titled 'What's that sound?".

Gauff was given ear cuffs and asked to identify audio clips. The 2024 US Open champion could recognize the sounds of a can of tennis balls opening, a crowd cheering, and a tennis ball machine straight off the bat at the beginning of the video.

The sounds later changed from tennis to Gauff's other interests, like anime sounds and messages from her best friend Jamilah and her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, prompting her to share a few fun details of her relationship with each one.

However, Gauff appeared most surprised when she heard a message from Jalen Sera.

"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great, and I love you," Sera said (2:19 onwards).

Gauff smiled and opened up about their relationship, adding:

"That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary. So, that's very nice. Aww, he didn't tell me about that."

Gauff will next be gearing up for the American swing beginning with the Washington Open scheduled from July 21-27.

