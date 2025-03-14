Coco Gauff comes to bittersweet realization about her childhood after mother Candi's heartfelt birthday message

American tennis star Coco Gauff celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday, March 13. Her mother, Candi, took to social media to mark the occasion, reflecting on the day she became a mother. She shared a collage of her daughter's childhood pictures, and the World No. 3 later reacted to those with a message.

Gauff was last seen in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The third seeded player was poised to celebrate her 21st birthday at the tournament but suffered a fourth-round exit. After receiving a first-round bye, Gauff defeated Moyuka Uchijima and Maria Sakkari in the second and third round, respectively. However, she fell to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

As such, Gauff returned home to celebrate the day with her loved ones. Moving past her Indian Wells setback, she also shared a message expressing gratitude.

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, who frequently attends her matches and cheers her on, shared a heartfelt message on her daughter's birthday. She posted a collage of Coco's baby pictures on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Coco Gauff, when I became a mom!!"

Interestingly, seeing those pictures led Gauff to a somewhat bittersweet realization. She wrote:

"I have no pictures of me smiling as a baby."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @cocogauff)

Candi has supported Coco throughout her tennis journey. She was also by her side during her triumphant run at the China Open. After defeating Karolina Muchova in the final, the 21-year-old thanked her team and her mother, Candi, for their support, while giving a special shoutout to her father, Corey.

"You made me a mom!! One of the biggest blessings": Candi Gauff on Coco Gauff's birthday

Coco Gauff at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day One - Image Source: Getty

Candi Gauff also shared a heartfelt birthday message for Coco on Instagram, describing motherhood as one of life’s greatest blessings. She reflected on the transformative moment of Coco’s birth and the profound impact it had on her life. Candi also shared a series of pictures with Coco and family.

"You made me a mom!! One of the biggest blessings and honor a woman can have. Twenty-one years ago, my life changed and Corey and I started our family. From the time you were born, I knew you were destined for greatness! Gifted, talented, and beautiful! A great big sister, a wonderful daughter, and a global change maker. I love you! Happy birthday!" she wrote.

During her China Open campaign last year, Coco Gauff spoke fondly about her close bond with her mother, Candi. The American mentioned having their first-ever argument, emphasizing how rare such moments were in their relationship.

