Coco Gauff's mother Candi calls her "the biggest blessing" in emotional 21st birthday message after Indian Wells exit

Coco Gauff turned 21 on March 13, 2025, and received a special message from her mother, Candi. The American tennis star, unfortunately, was ousted from the Indian Wells just a day before her birthday.

On Wednesday, March 12, Gauff took on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The third-seed American has faced a slump in form this season since her exceptional performances at the United Cup early on. She was looking to turn her fortunes at home but Bencic had other plans.

The Swiss lost the first set but made amends, winning the next two and advancing with the scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She has continued her impressive form since returning to the tour last year after giving birth to her daughter, Bella. Bencic is aiming for her second title this year after winning in Abu Dhabi last month.

Gauff, however, celebrated her birthday a day after her Indian Wells exit. One of the first to wish for her was her mother Candi. She shared a carousel of images of the tennis star on Instagram and called her "the biggest blessing" in the caption.

"You made me a mom!! One of the biggest blessings and honor a woman can have. Twenty-one years ago, my life changed and Corey and I started our family. From the time you were born, I knew you were destined for greatness! Gifted, talented, and beautiful! A great big sister, a wonderful daughter, and a global change maker. I love you! Happy birthday!" Candi captioned the post.

Just days earlier, Gauff had honored her mother after a win at Indian Wells on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Coco Gauff pays tribute to her mother Candi and grandmother Yvonne Odom on International Women's Day after Indian Wells win

Coco Gauff with her mother Candi at the WTA Finals 2024 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff received a bye in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. In the second round, she faced Moyuka Uchijima and defeated her 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. During her post-match interview, she gave a shout-out to her mother and trailblazing grandmother.

"I'll give it (a shoutout on International Women's Day) for sure to my mom. She's been rocking with me, I don't know where she went, but she's been rocking with me the past few weeks," Coco Gauff said.

"And then, my grandmother. You know, she's a stage 4 lung cancer survivor and also integrated one of the local schools in Palm Beach County, way back when that Civil Rights era was there. So, shoutout to her, and she's the reason I'm so vocal on certain issues and I'll always use tennis as my platform to fight for equality, so shoutout to my mom and my grandmom," she added.

Up next for Gauff is another home WTA 1000 event as she will travel to Florida to play at the Miami Open.

