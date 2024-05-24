Coco Gauff has confirmed that her parents will be present to support her during her campaign at the 2024 French Open. While the 20-year-old's mother Candi has been by her side during the European claycourt swing, her father Corey will join them directly at Roland Garros.

Gauff is set to commence her bid for her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, having won her maiden Major title at the 2023 US Open. The American has enjoyed success at Roland Garros, finishing as the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2022.

The World No. 3 has had a challenging claycourt season in the lead-up to the French Open, with her best singles performance being a semifinal finish at the Italian Open, where she suffered her 10th loss to Swiatek. However, she found some success in doubles, making a run to the final in Rome alongside Erin Routliffe.

As she gears up for the French Open, Coco Gauff took the time to share her appreciation for her team, posing with her coaches Brad Gilbert and Jean-Christophe Faurel, the rest of her team and her mother Candi.

The American also revealed that her father Corey was "on the way" to join them in Paris.

"Team," she posted with heart emojis. "@coreygauff is otw."

Gauff's Instagram story

Amid her father's absence, Coco Gauff has enjoyed her mother Candi's support during the clay swing, with the duo indulging in some local pizza after her exit from the Italian Open.

Coco Gauff: "My dad's incredibly superstitious... My mom does better holding her nerves in the box"

Coco Gauff with her father Corey

During her campaign at the 2024 Australian Open, Coco Gauff addressed her father Corey's conspicuous absence from her player's box, revealing that his "incredibly superstitious" nature kept him away.

"Wimbledon was probably the last time I will ever see him in my box. Yeah I mean I am not superstitious at all (but) he's incredibly superstitious," she said.

The American also shared that her mother Candi managed her nerves better while watching her compete from the stands.

"Yeah my dad is here, don't know where but he is here somewhere. My mom does better holding her nerves in the box," she added.

Gauff reiterated this sentiment in a recent interview, disclosing that her father's emotional personality often led to him reacting in a way that was not the most reassuring during her matches.

The 20-year-old divulged that it eventually prompted the decision for him to watch her matches from a different location.

"My dad, he doesn’t give the best reactions in the box. He’s a very emotional person. Sometimes when I lose a point, the first thing I look at is the box and there’s something more reassuring seeing somebody clapping," Coco Gauff told TIME magazine. "Sometimes he has to take a lot of bullets."