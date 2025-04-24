Coco Gauff can't contain her joy as she flaunts 'dream' signature New Balance shoes with luxury fashion brand

Coco Gauff recently expressed her delight at her new signature shoes, which have been designed in collaboration by sportswear giant New Balance and luxury fashion juggernaut Miu Miu. Gauff signed her first deal with New Balance back when she was just 14, and in 2022, she signed a long-term contract extension with the Boston-based company.

Recently, New Balance and Miu Miu collaborated to come up with all-new on and off-court looks for Gauff at three upcoming prestigious tournaments in the ongoing tennis season. The 2023 US Open champion is all set to be seen in these new looks spanning this year's Italian Open, German Open and Cincinnati Open. The new CG2 sneakers will also feature prominently in Gauff's new on and off-court avatars.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 23, Coco Gauff couldn't contain her euphoria at getting her new pair of signature tennis shoes. Not only did the WTA No. 4 share a picture of the all-new CG2 sneakers, she also wrote a caption that summed up her ecstatic feelings.

"New CG2 🥰🥰🥰! Definitely a dream having my own shoe with New Balance, let alone one with Miu Miu on it 🥲 ❤️," Gauff captioned her Instagram Story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story dated Wednesday, April 23, 2025, featuring a picture of her brand new CG2 sneakers (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

The former No. 2 spoke up about the new looks created for her by New Balance and Miu Miu in a candid interview.

"What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?" - Coco Gauff on approach to New Balance-Miu Miu collaboration

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff briefly touched on how she influenced the collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu when it came to creating her looks for the 2025 Italian Open, German Open and Cincinnati Open. Speaking to Vogue, Gauff said:

"I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point. We were, like, What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?"

"The only time I can think of high fashion on the court was when Off-White partnered with Serena (Williams). I know Fed(erer) had the Jordan shoe, but not a full outfit. Jannik Sinner has been carrying Gucci when he walks on court, but it’s not a collab," she added.

Gauff's next competitive outing is set to come at this year's Madrid Open. The WTA No. 4 will face Dayana Yastremska in a second-round clash to kickstart her campaign in the Spanish capital.

