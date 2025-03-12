Coco Gauff debuts signature shoes 'Coco CG2' at Indian Wells in style ahead of encounter vs Belinda Bencic

Coco Gauff garnered attention at the Indian Wells with her signature shoes ‘Coco CG2’, which she was spotted wearing before her clash against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Gauff's first signature shoes ‘Coco CG1’ were released in 2022. She collaborated with the New Balance team. The second edition of the series was released in 2024. The shoe is inspired by the New Balance 550, a basketball shoe.

The shoe has Coco’s initials etched at the pivot point, and unlike the CG1s, the latest model does not have a quote on it, instead, it has two words written on the back side of the shoe, ‘Power’ and ‘Grace.’

The shoes are known for their both on and off-court utility. The suede leather on the top gives a stylish look for outings, and its energy arc technology with foam comfort makes it extremely effective on-court.

Gauff’s debut in her new kicks on the court created plenty of excitement among fans and sneakerheads alike. She is one of the youngest athletes to make a signature shoe launch. The 20-year-old was spotted debuting herself on the red carpet of the Oscars before the start of the BNP Paribas Open. By flaunting her signature shoes on the court, she is gradually becoming a trendsetter and a fashion icon.

Coco Gauff failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells

The third-seed American came to the fourth round off a convincing win against the 29th-seed Maria Sakkari. She defeated the Greek player in straight sets 7-6 (1), 6-2.

However, she failed to keep her winning momentum going during her clash with Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. She ended up on the losing side after winning the first set. The Swiss continued her impressive form and comfortably clinched the next two sets, the scoreline read as 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Gauff had committed 21 double faults in her second round against Moyuka Uchijima, then nine against Sakkari, and eight against her Swiss opponent. Her double fault numbers are mostly on the higher side as she tries to land aces and has a big first serve. She does find occasional aces, as in exchange for eight double faults, she scored four aces. But these double faults put her under pressure and allowed the opponent to capitalize on her loose second serve.

With this win, Bencic tied the head-to-head record 2-2 against the American. Bencic will face either Donna Vekic or Madison Keys, in the quarterfinals on March 13.

