Coco Gauff has expressed her strong displeasure about the unfortunate conclusion to her campaign at the 2023 Madrid Open, where she and her compeers were stopped from making a finalists’ speech after the women’s doubles final.

On Sunday, May 7, Gauff and partner Jessica Pegula lifted the women’s doubles runner-up trophies at the Madrid Open, while Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia were declared the winners.

As per the norm, the quartet of players were looking forward to making their speeches after the final but were left stunned when the organizers decided to forbid them the opportunity.

Coco Gauff, who has reached Rome for the WTA 1000 Italian Open, has now reflected on the series of unfortunate events that transpired. She condemned the Madrid Open for the ill-judged decision.

“The decision was made. I thought it was not the right decision,” Gauff said.

The 19-year-old suggested that rather than the speech itself, the thought that went behind making the seemingly unprogressive and misogynistic decision is what bothered the players, especially since speeches by men’s doubles winners Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were welcomed.

“It's not about the speech. It's more about the principle behind it. I don't think the tournament should have made that decision considering the men also got a speech,” she said.

Gauff remarked that if any similarly delicate situation arises in the future, it could very well be perceived as homophobic or racist.

“In future cases, I don't know if someone, maybe me or somebody else criticizes the organization or tournament, maybe deeper than what was said, I don't know, maybe racism, homophobia, something like that. You can't just cut, no speech, no nothing,” she remarked. “So this can't happen again for future girls, take the opportunity away from them.”

"You have to take those criticisms" – Coco Gauff on Madrid Open's decision to silence the players in the wake of other controversies

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka after their Madrid Open final

Coco Gauff opined that the Madrid Open denied the WTA players from making a speech in an effort to avoid being criticized for its various other controversies. These included Victoria Azarenka expressing displeasure about Aryna Sabalenka’s birthday celebration and Iga Swiatek calling out the tournament for bad scheduling during her women’s singles runner-up speech.

“I think maybe players want to criticize in their speech. I don't know what was going to be said in the speech,” she said.

The American, however, stated that regardless of the imminent backlash, the Madrid Open should have been able to accept the criticism.

“I feel like criticism... I'm always the type of person saying you need to speak out on things,” she said. “You have to take those criticisms.”

“You look at other sporting events, a lot of people call out their organizations. Nothing wrong with that. I think the professional thing to do is keep things as normal,” Coco Gauff added.

She also revealed that she spoke to the tournament organizers regarding the wrongful handling of the situation.

“I did express to the tournament and to the directors that whatever happened before in this situation shouldn't affect something like this. I said that situation for me was not deep enough to not have a trophy ceremony. I think that we worked hard to get to that final,” she remarked.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff also thanks to my team and Jess’s team of course! Also for the ball kids, tournament staff, and everyone else who works hard behind the scenes. Twitter format doesn’t allow me to say everything I would’ve said during the speech if we had one. But just wanted to say I ‘m thankful also thanks to my team and Jess’s team of course! Also for the ball kids, tournament staff, and everyone else who works hard behind the scenes. Twitter format doesn’t allow me to say everything I would’ve said during the speech if we had one. But just wanted to say I ‘m thankful

