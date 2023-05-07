"Probably the most awkward ceremony ever" - Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka dragging Madrid Open at presentation ceremony delights tennis fans

Tennis fans were delighted by Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's candid speeches during the presentation ceremony at the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final to clinch her second Madrid Open title. The win also marked her first-ever victory over the World No. 1 on clay courts, after failing to even take a set off the Pole in their three previous meetings on the surface.

In her post-match speech, Iga Swiatek aired her grievances with the scheduling of the tournament, stating that it hadn't been "fun" to compete at 1:00 a.m.

"It’s not fun to play at 1 am though, so I’m happy anyway that I was able to get past this experience and survive and be in the final," Swiatek said.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka addressed the drama caused by her receiving a much smaller birthday cake from the tournament organizers as compared to Carlos Alcaraz despite their birthdays falling on the same day.

The 25-year-old jokingly attributed her victory to the birthday cake in her speech.

"I think it's all because of yesterday's cake. It was too good," she said.

"I think it's all because of yesterday's cake, it was too good." Aryna Sabalenka addresses the cake situation in her speech.

Tennis fans were amused by the grilling meted out to tournament director Feliciano Lopez in the pair's speeches, especially after he defended the tournament's actions in the birthday cake incident.

"Feli was at war on Twitter all day yesterday about that cake he is not amused," a fan posted.

"Feli was at war on Twitter all day yesterday about that cake he is not amused," a fan posted.

"Iga with 1 am, Saba with cake. They grilled Lopez," another fan chimed in.

"Iga with 1 am, Saba with cake. They grilled Lopez," another fan chimed in.

Another fan joked that the pair probably hated the tournament due to the scheduling and cake drama.

"This and the 1am match. They both hate this tournament," the fan tweeted.

"This and the 1am match. They both hate this tournament," the fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that the pair probably hated the tournament due to the scheduling and cake drama.

A user stated that the presentation ceremony was the "most awkward" one they had ever seen.

"Probably the most awkward ceremony I’ve ever watched ahahah they both wanted to get out of there," the fan commented.

"Probably the most awkward ceremony I've ever watched ahahah they both wanted to get out of there," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's speeches:

"Imagine a world where you're the best in your craft and the people that want you to display your talents to the world ask to do so at 1am...She's not a DJ, she's a tennis player!"

"I loved that both players expressed the truths that were seen in the tournament. #SorryNotSorry Feli"

"she also notably didn't thank the tournament"

"Barely a handshake and eye contact with Feli Lopez while getting up on stage, no mention of thanks at all for the tournament organisers/director, a perfunctory customary few lines they always usually otherwise say and then the 1am bit ! She let it all out well and truly .."

"I’m super happy with the win especially against Iga Swiatek on clay, that’s something special" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final

In an interview with the Tennis Channel following her victory, Aryna Sabalenka stated that she was "super happy" to come through with the win, especially against Iga Swiatek who is famously dominant on clay courts. She also expressed her desire to face the World No. 1 in more finals over the course of the season.

"Yeah, I’m super happy with the win especially against Iga on clay, that’s something special. I’m super happy with the level and hopefully we’re going to keep meeting each other in the final this season," she said.

Iga Swiatek currently leads her head-to-head against Aryna Sabalenka 5-3.

