Aryna Sabalenka expressed her delight at defeating Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final, especially given the World No. 1's prowess on clay.

Merely two weeks after Swiatek's dominant victory over Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open, the Belarusian made an impressive comeback in Madrid, defeating the Pole 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. This marked her first-ever victory over the World No. 1 on clay courts, after failing to even take a set off the Pole in their three previous meeting on the surface.

Joining Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel after her victory, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the adjustments she made to her game after the Stuttgart final that allowed her to defeat Swiatek.

“Yeah as I said on the press conference before the match that I have to be passionate. I have to wait for a better shot to go for my heavy shots so I was trying to kind of not over rush things. It was really worthwhile today," Sabalenka said.

The 25-year-old added that she was "super happy" to come through with the win, especially against Swiatek who is famously dominant on clay courts. Sabalenka also expressed her desire to face the World No. 1 in more finals during the 2023 season.

"Yeah, I’m super happy with the win especially against Iga on clay, that’s something special. I’m super happy with the level and hopefully we’re going to keep meeting each other in the final this season. I mean I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen because I think it’s really great that the first and second seed at the tournament reaches the finals. That’s something amazing," she said.

"I think it’s a different energy, it’s a tough battle" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Iga Swiatek

During the interview, Aryna Sabalenka emphasized the constant challenge posed by Iga Swiatek during their matches, leaving her with no margin for error. She expressed satisfaction in her ability to maintain her level of play against the Pole and ultimately clinch the title.

“Yeah I think it’s a different energy. It’s a tough battle and I know that any time she can come back and if I drop my level she’s going to take the opportunity and she’s going to come back. What she actually did today. I’m super happy that no matter what I was able to keep fighting and keep trying," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying a very successful season so far. Having won her third title of the season at the Madrid Open, the World No. 2 currently leads the race to the WTA finals with 4,830 points to her name.

