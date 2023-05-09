Jessica Pegula has spoken up for the first time since the infamous women’s doubles Madrid Open trophy ceremony, where the finalists were denied the right to make their speeches.

On Sunday, May 7, the tennis world was left stunned when the winning pair of Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and the runner-up pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were seemingly silenced after their women’s doubles final.

Jessica Pegula, who has since reached Rome for the WTA 1000 Italian Open, has now broken her silence about the shocking situation. In her recent press conference in the Italian capital, Pegula revealed that she had sensed that something was amiss before the “disappointing” incident played out.

“It was really disappointing. I had a feeling something was going to happen,” she said.

Pegula, however, admitted that she wasn’t made aware of the extent of the organizers’ decision until she and Gauff stood on the podium and were conveyed the news by Victoria Azarenka.

“It was kind of awkward. Vika turned to us and said, ‘There's no speeches.’ She was like, ‘We're not allowed to talk,’” Jessica Pegula revealed.

The World No. 3, who has inside knowledge due to her and Azarenka’s presence on the players’ council, believes that the situation boiled over due to numerous other controversies that the Madrid Open was involved in prior to that.

“I think it was a buildup,” Jessica Pegula said. “There seemed to be a lot of drama in Madrid this year on a variety of different things. It just kind of got worse and worse and worse regarding a lot of issues that you guys see online, funny tweets or whatever.”

One such issue that the Madrid Open got itself entangled in was Victoria Azarenka calling out the organizers and director Feliciano Lopez for disparity in birthday celebrations of her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka and and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz.

It is also worth noting that World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had called out the tournament for its bad scheduling during her runner-up speech on Saturday after the women's singles final.

victoria azarenka @vika7 Hard to explain to Leo that mommy isn’t able to say hello to him at the trophy ceremony Hard to explain to Leo that mommy isn’t able to say hello to him at the trophy ceremony

"I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision" – Jessica Pegula on the Madrid Open trophy ceremony fiasco

Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka discussing the Madrid Open situation

Regardless of the controversies that the Madrid Open was embroiled in and the fear of being called out in the speech, Jessica Pegula opined that the tournament should have handled the situation in a more professional manner.

“I wish they could have handled it in a more mature, professional way. That's not what happened,” Pegula said, expressing her disappointment.

She further remarked that to be denied a speech at a WTA 1000 level was ludicrous, and mentioned that players who win tournaments at a much lower level are never stopped from making a speech.

“Even in a 10K challenger final you would speak. I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision or how they actually had a conversation and decided, like, ‘Wow, this is a great decision we're going to do and there's going to be no-backlash against this,’” she said. “It kind of spoke for itself.”

Pegula went on to declare that the players’ council will have a conversation about the mishandling of the tournament in an attempt to rectify the issues going further.

“These problems cannot happen again and this needs to be changed. We'll definitely have that conversation with them,” she said.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗

