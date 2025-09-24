  • home icon
  • Tennis
  Coco Gauff draws boyfriend Jalen Sera's attention as she shows off her summer adventures in fun photodump ahead of China Open

Coco Gauff draws boyfriend Jalen Sera's attention as she shows off her summer adventures in fun photodump ahead of China Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 24, 2025 03:59 GMT
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera - Source:getty
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera - Source:getty

Coco Gauff recently shared glimpses of her summer adventure on social media ahead of her upcoming China Open campaign. This post captured the attention of her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, who dropped a sweet two-word reaction on it.

Gauff was last seen in action at the US Open and is now gearing up for the China Open, which is slated for September 24 to October 5, 2025, in Beijing. Amid her preparations for the China Open, the American shared a photodump on her Instagram handle, showing off her fun summer adventures. From beautiful sunsets to her pictures in stunning outfits to glimpses of her outings in Paris, she shared pictures of it all and added a caption that read:

"Lost summer files: sunset chaser edition."
This post drew the attention of Gauff's boyfriend, Sera, who reacted to her photo dump with a two-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Sunset soldier!!!!"
Jalen Sera&#039;s comment on Insrtagram
Jalen Sera's comment on Insrtagram

The 21-year-old's boyfriend is one of her biggest supporters, as he recently showcased his support by penning an uplifting message days after the American's US Open heartbreak. Days after she got bested by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the tournament, she shared a picture of her supposedly at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and captioned the post:

"Thank you nyc 🙏🏾🙏🏾 we keep building"

Supporting his counterpart, Sera wrote an uplifting message in the comment section that read:

"Upwards and onwards."

Coco Gauff's boyfriend is an Atlanta-based musician from North Carolina and has also acted in several short films, including Telensia, City of AI and Troll.

Coco Gauff opened up about how Jalen Sera helps her in processing losses

Coco Gauff sat for an interview with E! News in August 2025, where she discussed how her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, cheers her up and provides her emotional support after she loses a match. Revealing that he is the only one who can lift up her mood after a loss, she said:

"Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss. He’s always telling me to trust the process," said Coco Gauff.
She added:

"Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot, and there’s no need to be so negative. That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive."

Coco Gauff and her boyfriend were recently ambushed by paparazzi while they were leaving their hotel in New York following the player's US Open loss. The two-time Grand Slam winner confirmed her relationship with Sera in June 2025 during a promotional shoot for Bose.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

