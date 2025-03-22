Coco Gauff drops 1-word reaction to basketball star Courtney Lowe glamming it up in all-blue attire

Coco Gauff gushed over basketball player Courtnet Lowe's latest photoshoot in a glamorous blue dress. The American is currently competing at the Miami Open.

Gauff recently started her Miami Open campaign on March 20, where she competed against Sofia Kenin and qualified for the third round by dominating the match, 6-0, 6-0. She is now slated to compete against Maria Sakkari in the upcoming round.

Amid the 21-year-old's preparations for the next match, her attention was captured by Lowe's latest post on Instagram. The latter shared a bunch of pictures where she posed on a beach while wearing a blue tie-dye patterned tube top and a long skirt. The post's caption read:

"Sitting pretty."

Gushing over this post, Gauff commented:

"😍😍😍whewwww"

Gauff's comment on Instagram

Ahead of starting her Miami Open campaign, the 21-year-old competed the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she couldn't advance further than the third round. In the first two rounds, she bested Moyuka Uchijima and Maria Sakkari; however, her campaign ended after her defeat against Belinda Bencic in the third round, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff opened up about her performances ahead of the Miami Open

Coco Gauff in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

In a recent interview, Coco Gauff made her feelings known about the rough patch she went through ahead of the Miami Open, having faced early losses in both middle east tournaments. Along with this, she opened up about the critics who think that there is something personally wrong with her when she doesn't perform well. (as quoted by tennis.com)

"Sometimes when I don't do well, people think there's something personally wrong with me," Coco Gauff said. "I'm like, ‘I just lost a couple of matches! I'm chillin'."

Following this, she further added that she was not happy with her performances and said there are still a couple of years when all the weeks will be great for her.

"I'm obviously not happy with those past results, but it's one of those things that, in the history of my career, I've had ups and downs. I still feel like I have a couple more years ... (to reach) that point where every week is a great week, I guess. I'm also in the middle of changes in my game; it's been difficult," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff celebrated her 21st birthday on March 13 after her devastating loss at the Indian Wells. She recently revealed all the legal drinks she had on the special day, revealing her first one to be with her parents in the US. Along with this, the World No. 3 also said that she had some margaritas while out with her friends.

