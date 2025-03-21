Coco Gauff reveals everything she had when she went "legally drinking" with her parents to celebrate her 21st birthday

Coco Gauff checked a core memory off her bucket list last week when she celebrated her 21st birthday. The American was in the company of her parents and friends on the special day.

Gauff turned 21 on March 13, just a day after her devastating Indian Wells defeat to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. Although the American would’ve loved to celebrate her birthday by progressing at the WTA 1000 event, she had no complaints about her early return to Florida to reunite with her loved ones.

On Thursday, March 20, Coco Gauff commenced her Miami Open campaign with her career’s first-ever 6-0, 6-0 win against fellow former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin. After bagging her maiden win as a 21-year-old in such a marvelous fashion, she sat for a chat with the Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, to whom she revealed everything she did on her birthday.

Gauff said that she indulged in her first legal drink in the USA with her mother, Candi, and father, Corey—a vodka-based cocktail.

"I had my first legal drink in the US with my parents. It was a lavender lemon drop," she said.

The 2023 US Open champion noted that she continued her celebrations into the night with her friends, trying out margaritas this time. She, however, assured that she was cautious with her indulgence, considering she had to resume her campaign at the Miami Open.

"And then I went out with my friends and had some margaritas. But I didn’t have too much because I obviously had this to play, so it was just something for the monument of turning 21," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff added that she isn’t particularly fond of drinking but didn’t want to miss out on the core memory.

"It’s not – I’m not really a fan, but something to celebrate so that 20 years from now I cannot say I didn’t drink on my 21st birthday."

Besides her celebrations with family and friends, the icing on the cake for Coco Gauff was unveiling her new Coco Delray sneakers in collaboration with her sponsor, New Balance, on her special day.

Coco Gauff on her achievements at 21: "I'm just very grateful"

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

During the aforementioned conversation, Coco Gauff said that she also reflected on how her young career has panned out so far. She has nine titles to her name, including her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open. She’s also made one other Major final at the 2022 French Open.

The American reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2024 and also bagged the No. 1 spot in doubles in 2022. In the category, she’s again clinched nine trophies, including the 2024 French Open with Katerina Siniakova.

"I’m just very grateful because I do have a lot of expectations from myself and others from me, but if I stop my tennis career right now it’s obviously, hopefully, I think a Hall of Fame career," Gauff said.

"So that’s where I stay grateful. Obviously I want to do more, I’m not satisfied where I am but I’m also not gonna push myself down if I never get to where other people expect me to be," she added.

At the 2025 Miami Open, Coco Gauff has advanced to the third round, where she has set up a repeat clash with Maria Sakkari after her 7-6(1), 6-2 win in Indian Wells.

