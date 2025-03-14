Coco Gauff finds joy in grand 21st birthday celebrations, with launch of new sneakers as added bonus

Coco Gauff celebrated turning 21 on March 13, 2025, with the launch of "Coco Delray," a new shoe line in collaboration with New Balance. Gauff described the experience as "cool" and was thrilled to launch a new shoe on her birthday.

Gauff began her partnership with New Balance at the age of 14, and in 2022, she released her signature shoe, the Coco CG1, followed by the CG2 in 2024. The latest release, the Coco Delray, takes its name from her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. Unlike her past performance-driven shoes, the Coco Delray is designed for regular tennis players and costs $110.

Drawing inspiration from '90s basketball, Coco Delray weaves classic charm with modern comfort and performance. Offered in several color options, the white and navy blue or parchment and aqua details for women are a couple of the offerings. White and navy blue or navy blue and aqua are on offer for men.

"I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it’s more than just a tennis shoe – it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come," Gauff said in a press release. "Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport."

Sharing a picture of the birthday decorations on her Instagram Stories on March 13, Gauff wrote about her excitement regarding the launch.

"I get to launch a new shoe on my birthday?! 21 is pretty cool already," Gauff wrote in one of her stories.

Coco Gauff expresses gratitude as grandmother reveals the meaning behind her New Balance collaboration

As part of Coco Gauff's sneaker launch, a campaign video called "Every Place Has a Story to Tell" was released, with her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, recounting Gauff's childhood in Delray Beach and the importance of community spaces such as Pompey Park.

On Instagram Stories, Gauff also thanked her grandmother and the community of Delray for inspiring her, saying:

"My new shoe with new balance launches tomorrow, thank you to my grandma for starring in this @yvonne.odom, thank you @joefreshgoods for helping create the vision, you are awesome and so talented! Thank you @newbalance for trusting me, and most importantly thank you Delray Beach for inspiring me."

This latest feat for Gauff follows hot on the heels of her run in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, in which she reached the fourth round before losing to Belinda Bencic. She will soon contest the Miami Open, which starts on March 18.

