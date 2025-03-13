Coco Gauff pens emotional message as grandmother makes a special appearance to disclose the deeper meaning behind her latest New Balance shoes

Coco Gauff who is sponsored by New Balance, has her line of shoes in collaboration with the brand. As she gears up to launch her new signature shoe with New Balance, the launch video features her Grandmother and her hometown Delray Beach.

Gauff had penned down an emotional message for her town, grandmother, and the person who helped in curating the video alongside the brand ahead of the launch. This is the third shoe in her shoe line, the first two being ‘Coco CG1’ and ‘Coco CG2.’

The new shoes are named ‘Delray’ inspired by her hometown. Unlike the previous two shoes, which were focused on high-performance and elite athletes, these shoes are built for everyday tennis players and are even unisex, priced at $110.

The shoes come in two vibrant colors, dark blue and cyan, and yellow and cyan, cyan being the soul color of the shoes. The shoes have two signs of Coco on them, one on the tongue and the other one on the insole. After the success of the first two shoes, Gauff has tried something different this time with the brand and tried to make a mass product.

In an Instagram story, Gauff expressed her gratitude to her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who is the lead in the promotional video. She even acknowledged the contributions of Joe Fresh Goods, a musical artist, and the brand and thanked the people of Delray for inspiring her.

“My new shoe with new balance launches tomorrow, thank you to my grandma for starring in this @yvonne.odom, thank you @joefreshgoods for helping create the vision, you are awesome and so talented! Thank you @newbalance for trusting me, and most importantly thank you Delray Beach for inspiring me,” she wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories for her shoe launch - Source: Instagram/ @cocogauff

The brand-new edition is set to launch on March 13, on Coco Gauff’s 21st birthday, adding more sentimental value to the product. The video has created a story around elements that paved her way to success, paying homage to her roots and her family. The partnership of New Balance and Coco Gauff is transcending the limits of an athletic partnership and giving a more personal touch to the product.

Coco Gauff was spotted wearing her signature shoes ‘Coco CG2’ at Indian Wells

Smiling Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

One day before her birthday, Coco Gauff was knocked out by the 28-year-old, Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at Indian Wells. The Swiss displayed a tactical masterclass and defeated the World No. 3 in three sets, the scoreline was 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff was spotted wearing her signature shoe, ‘Coco CG2’ during the match. These were launched in 2024 and are known for their energy arc technology, which helps in applying maximum output on the court.

This model is inspired by a basketball shoe design, New Balance 550. Gauff has personally contributed to designing the shoe, with her initials etched as well, it's priced at $160.

The American donned the yellow-black on the Californian Harcourts before the launch of her other signature shoe but unfortunately failed to advance to the next round of the tournament.

She will head towards the next WTA 1000, Miami Open which is set to begin on March 18.

