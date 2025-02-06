Coco Gauff drops 1-word reaction to Taylor Townsend turning 'desert mama' in stunning Dubai photoshoot

Taylor Townsend has shared stunning snaps from her time in Dubai, which have earned Coco Gauff's praise. Gauff will soon join her compatriot in the Middle East for her campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open.

Townsend made a triumphant start to her 2025 season, clinching the women's doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova at the Australian Open. However, the American's form has taken a dip, with her suffering crushing losses in both her singles and doubles opening matches at the Singapore Open. The 28-year-old's campaign at the Abu Dhabi Open suffered the same fate as she failed to advance past the singles qualifiers.

Taylor Townsend has since arrived in Dubai, where she posed for striking pictures at sunset. The American donned a stylish black midi dress, which she paired with elegant gold jewelry. She completed the look with a sleek updo and natural makeup.

"In the UAE, call me “Desert Mama”🇦🇪🐫✨❤️," Townsend captioned her Instagram post.

Townsend's stunning photos caught the attention of Coco Gauff, who expressed her admiration for the look. Former German tennis player Sabine Lisicki also shared her appreciation for the pictures.

"Wowza😍," Gauff commented.

"😍😍😍," Lisicki wrote.

Gauff will soon head to Doha for the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, which is scheduled to commence on February 9. The 20-year-old has been enjoying a well-deserved break at home in Florida since her quarterfinal exit from the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff reveals Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships aren't her priority

Speaking to the press after her loss to Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals, Coco Gauff disclosed that she wasn't "crushed" despite her disappointing defeat.

"I'm not crushed, but obviously it does feel bad when you feel like you're playing great tennis for the better start of this year to lose, but it is what it is. We'll get back to work," Gauff said.

The World No. 3 also shed light on her plans to take some time off before resuming her training. However, Gauff disclosed that the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships weren't her priority, making it clear that her focus was on the French Open.

"I'm going to go home and take a break. I've been playing a lot of tennis basically since the end of last year. So, yeah, take like a week off or something like that and then get back to work and get better. I don't think Doha and Dubai is a priority. Obviously if I do well, great. Obviously the next thing is French Open, so try to progress for that," she said.

Despite not prioritizing the event, Coco Gauff will aim to deliver a stronger campaign at the Qatar Open after suffering a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Katerina Siniakova in her tournament opener at the WTA 1000 event last year.

