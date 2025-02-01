Coco Gauff's stunning all-denim fit at Unrivaled draws loving reactions from mother Candi, Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze

American Tennis sensation Coco Gauff received compliments from her mother Candi Gauff and compatriot Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, for her all-denim look. She appeared in style at the new Unrivaled Basketball League, which premiered on January 17, 2025.

Coco was poured with love and lauds on her outfit from friends and family.

"❤️🔥," wrote her mother Candi Gauff.

"Gorgeous queen," commented Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

Coco Gauff's comment section overflowing with love - Source: Instagram

The American was seen courtside at the Phantom vs Rose game of the Unrivaled Basketball League that was held on January 31, 2025.

Co-founded by star basketball forward duo Napheesa Collier of Minnesota Lynx and Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty, Unrivaled is a groundbreaking women's 3v3 league that aims to bring basketball's greatest together. This league will feature other WNBA stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Satou Sabally in action.

The league is being streamed live on Max and Unrivaled Basketball's YouTube channel to gain viewership and for the popularization of women's basketball all around the world.

Coco Gauff fulfills her father's dreams through her contribution to basketball

Coco Gauff with mother Corey and father Corey Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff honored her father Corey Gauff by being one of the investors of the Unrivaled Basketball League. Her father wanted the tennis hotshot to be a basketball player when she was young, but the universe had other plans.

A college-level basketball player, Corey wanted her daughter to step into his shoes but later had to bow to the latter's determination towards tennis.

However, Coco's new investment venture, according to her, was her way of making her father's wishes come true. In an interview with Max, he talked about her relationship with basketball when she was at the Phantoms vs Rose game last night.

"He wanted me to be a basketball player. But, this is my contribution and this is all he can get," said the player laughing out loud.

Coco also shared which position she played in and was good when she used to play.

"I think I would have been good on defense. When I played I was good in defense but was never a good shooter," added the World No. 3.

The tennis star also be seen in action on the court in the Middle East in the upcoming WTA 1000 tournaments, the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championship, beginning mid-February 2025.

