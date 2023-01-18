Coco Gauff on Emma Raducanu: "We're just normal teenagers living our life; people need to remember that"

Coco Gauff scored a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Emma Raducanu in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. After her win, she spoke in support of Raducanu, stressing how people need to stop putting undue pressure on young players.

The Brit, who is now 20, became a public figure in her teens much like Gauff. Her 2021 US Open win catapulted her to stardom overnight, inviting pressure from all corners to consistently repeat her glory.

While speaking to the media after her win, the 18-year-old American sympathized with Raducanu's situation, highlighting how people tend to expect a lot more from younger stars.

"Yeah, I definitely feel for her. I guess I can kind of relate. I feel like she experienced it on a much bigger level than I did," Coco Gauff said.

"But coming in on tour young, it's a different life from juniors, playing in smaller events, to all of a sudden people knowing your name, people expecting you to win all the time," she continued.

Pointing out how she and Raducanu have only experienced one full year on tour each, Gauff stressed that fans must allow young players room for mistakes and growth.

"For me, last year was my first full year on tour. I think last year was her first full year, as well. I think it's something that people need to remember and be reminded of," she said.

"I think fans are eager to see a new face of the game. I think it's also a reminder, even if we didn't play tennis, we're just normal teenagers living our life. If we made a mistake, people would say, You're just 20, you're 18 years old, you can bounce back," the American continued.

Gauff further pointed out how most of the top tennis stars on the WTA tour are extremely young, which she believes is part of the reason why people harbor high expectations from most youngsters.

"I think people need to kind of relate that to tennis, as well. I think tennis is one of those sports, especially in the women's game, used to having young stars. Everybody is expecting everyone to be at the top of their game," Gauff pointed out.

"I said this in a previous press conference. If you look at the top 10, everyone is at least 22, besides Iga, she's 21. Everyone else is at least 22. I would say that's probably prime for most athletes at that age. I think people need to remember that and put that in perspective," she explained.

"When you're down a set and a break, it's easy to throw in the towel" - Coco Gauff lauds Emma Raducanu's resilience

Coco Gauff [L] greets Emma Raducanu at the net after beating her at the 2023 Australian Open

During her press conference, Coco Gauff was asked if she was surprised by any element of Emma Raducanu's game. The American responded in the negative, pointing out how she is quite well-versed with the Brit's tennis.

"I wouldn't say anything surprised me because I feel like I've watched enough of her play. I knew how she was going to come out," Gauff said.

The teenager, who led by a set and a break, stated that she was aware Raducanu would mount a comeback at some point.

"I definitely was impressed - well I wouldn't say 'impressed' - but I knew she's like a Grand Slam champion. I knew she had it in her. But she raised her level a lot towards the end of the second set," the American said.

Raducanu broke back in the second set to take it to the tiebreaker. Her effort was lauded by Gauff, who pointed out that the second set could have easily gone in the Brit's favor.

"It takes a lot of resilience I feel like to do that, especially in the big stages and the big matches. When you're down a set and a break, it's easy to throw in the towel," Gauff said,

"I think she did a good job of raising her level when she needed to. Just honestly, tiebreakers can go either way, and it went my way tonight," she added.

