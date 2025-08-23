  • home icon
Coco Gauff extends heartwarming US Open invitation to her favorite Love Island duo Nicolas & Olandria after wholesome exchange

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 23, 2025 05:37 GMT
Coco Gauff extends heartwarming US Open invitation to her favorite Love Island duo Nicolas & Olandria after touching exchange.

Coco Gauff loves watching Love Island, especially her favorite couple, Nicolas & Olandria, nicknamed Nicolandria Stan on the show. Her fandom for the show led to her issuing an invitation to the couple to attend one of her US Open matches, starting from Monday, when she takes on Ajla Tomljanović in the first round.

In an Instagram exchange, one-half of the couple, Olandria, wanted to know if what she is hearing is true that Gauff is a big fan of the couple. She wrote:

"I heard you were a Nicolandria Stan 😉❤️ @cocogauff I love you queen!"

The 2023 US Open champion replied in affirmation while confirming her love for the couple. She also added that she will be delighted if the couple comes out to support her at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open.

"huge stan!!! I was defending you guys down! lol thanks to US Open for shooting my shot for me 😂 would love to have you guys at a match!! And of course queen Chelly as well ❤️❤️" Gauff replied.
It remains to be seen if indeed the couple will accept Coco Gauff's invitation and attend one of her matches at Flushing Meadows. In the meantime, Gauff binge-watches the show and provides support to Nicolandria Stan.

Coco Gauff deletes Twitter amid Love Island obsession

During the Cincinnati Open press conference, Coco Gauff revealed one thing she did out of her love for the Love Island show. Given her addiction to the show, she revealed she deleted the social media platform Twitter, now X, from her mobile.

"I had a real bad addiction," she told reporters. "...I deleted Twitter last week because I was like, 'I'm too involved with Love Island.'"

Gauff wanted to safeguard herself from any potential spoiler ruining her excitement for the show. She further revealed her favorite couple on the show.

"I love Olandria and Chelley," the 2025 Roland Garros winner said. "I think they're so cute. And obviously, if you follow me on Twitter, you know I'm a huge fan of Nicolandria. I'm happy to see they're still going good."
Gauff confessed that her habit began during the French Open, when she’d wake up, especially in Europe, to watch the latest episodes at 6 AM. She refused to check her phone beforehand to avoid spoilers.

Gauff will be seen in singles action at the US Open after the conclusion of the mixed doubles fixtures. It remains to be seen if she can repeat her heroics from the 2023 US Open.

