Coco Gauff shares excited message as her favorites Nicolas & Olandria couple up on Love Island

Coco Gauff penned a motivating message for her favorite Love Island duo, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, after the two coupled for the show. The American tennis player frequently shares her thoughts about the show on social media.
In the latest episode of Love Island, Nicolas' connection, Cierra, left the villa due to personal reasons, leaving the former single and looking for a new connection. Right after she left, he told his friends that it was his strongest one, but later in the episode, he was seen exploring his connection with Olandria Carthen.
After a deep conversation between them, Carthen said 'yes' to exploring with him, and now they have recoupled. Gauff is an avid watcher of the show and has supported the duo from the beginning. After they recoupled in the latest episode, the 21-year-old shared an excited message on X that read:
"Never back down never give up! #NICOLANDRIA #LoveIslandUSA"
Gauff also shared her reaction after Vansteenberghe and Carthen left the show in Episode 20 and were again offered to couple up in the show. Reacting to this the American wrote on X:
"Nicolandria stans we upppp #LoveIslandUSA"
Apart from her reality show interests, Coco Gauff's Wimbledon journey came to an end on July 2 against Dayana Yastremska.
Coco Gauff opens up about her early exit at Wimbledon 2025
Coco Gauff's journey began on July 2, when she competed against Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon. However, unfortunately, the American's journey ended on the same day after being bested by her opponent in straight sets. Following this, she sat for a press conference, where she was seen in tears, opening up about her loss in the tournament.
Stating that she didn't like losing, Gauff said:
"I’m trying to be positive. After the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. I know my team is gonna tell me 'you did well at Roland Garros. Don’t be so upset.' But I don’t really like losing."
Along with this, Coco Gauff said that she was 'disappointed' with her performance and added:
"I feel a bit disappointed with how I showed up today. I could’ve been a bit better in those tough tiebreaker moments. Especially after Roland Garros where I feel like I learned a lot in those tiebreakers. So yeah. Obviously I’m not gonna dwell on this too long, because I wanna do well at US Open. Maybe losing here first round isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have some time to reset. But yeah it definitely sucks."
Ahead of Wimbledon, Coco Gauff won her career's second Grand Slam title at the French Open after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.