Coco Gauff and her family recreates an old family Christmas picture

Coco Gauff celebrated Christmas with her family. On the festive occasion, she also shared a recreated old family Christmas photo on social media.

Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final and winning three doubles titles with compatriot Jessica Pegula. The 18-year-old took to Instagram to wish her fans a Merry Christmas, uploading a photo of herself and her family.

“Merry Christmas. swipe for a throwback,” her Instagram caption read.

Earlier, the tennis star shared a glimpse of one of her traditional Christmas celebrations. She shared a picture of some beautifully made gingerbread houses on her Instagram story:

“our gingerbread village”

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

The youngster, however, didn't skip her training session even on Christmas and shared a photo taken during the session in which she was dressed for the season, sporting a Santa hat.

Gauff is currently in her off-season and is gearing up for the 2023 season with the goal of surpassing her 2022 season results. She will kick-off her 2023 season at the Auckland ASB Classic, which goes from January 2–14. She had previously expressed her excitement for returning to the city and for competing in "one of her favorite tournaments."

"It was probably one of my favorite tournaments that I’ve ever played and Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to go back," Gauff said, adding, "I chose to return because I love the tournament so much. I definitely missed it with COVID and I wasn’t sure they were going to bring it back."

A review of Coco Gauff's 2022 season

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff had a successful campaign in 2022. Her best performance of the year came at the French Open, where she made it to her first Grand Slam final but lost to Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-3. Gauff also had promising play throughout the season, making it to two semifinals and six quarterfinals in different tournaments.

She also enjoyed a successful doubles season with fellow American Jessica Pegula, winning titles at the Qatar Open, Canadian Open, and San Diego Open. With these great performances, she qualified for the WTA Finals in both the singles and doubles categories.

Gauff and Pegula were the first Americans since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009 to qualify for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles. Coco Gauff also became the youngest singles player to reach the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

However, she lost all of her singles and doubles matches in the group stage, concluding the 2022 season ranked seventh in the world with a 38-23 win-loss record.

