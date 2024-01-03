Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, has likened her remarkable triumph at the 2023 US Open to his former protege Andre Agassi's victory at the 1999 French Open.

Gauff had an outstanding 2023 season, excelling in the latter half of the year in particular. After striking up a partnership with Gilbert at the Citi Open, the American clinched her maiden WTA 500 title at the event, followed by her first-ever WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open.

Entering the US Open with confidence, Gauff commenced her campaign with a comeback victory over Laura Siegemund, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. After easing past Mirra Andreeva, she battled back from a set down against Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round.

The 19-year-old then claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Caroline Wozniacki, advancing to the quarterfinals of the New York Major. Subsequently, she secured straight-set victories over Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova to set up a blockbuster title clash against Aryna Sabalenka. Despite losing the first set in the final, the American bounced back strongly to defeat Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

In a recent interview, Brad Gilbert drew parallels between Coco Gauff's win at the US Open and Andre Agassi's 1999 French Open triumph. He asserted that Gauff, like Agassi, had to navigate through several challenging matches en route to her victory.

"She [Coco Gauff] had to figure her way out of four different matches. As I look back on it, it so reminds me of a tournament that was really special, the ’99 French. Andre [Agassi] had to wrangle his way through five difficult matches," he said (via Eurosport).

Gilbert further emphasized that the 19-year-old's ability to problem-solve and adapt during her run at the New York Major, especially when fighting back from a set or break down, had contributed significantly to her growth as a player.

"Coco, three different times she found herself a set down, once down a break in the third. So, she had to problem-solve. And those are the best kind of wins, where you grow the most, winning those types of matches," he added.

"Coco Gauff is never satisfied, she wants to achieve things, that’s all she’s thinking about" - Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert

In the same interview, Brad Gilbert touched on the future of his partnership with Coco Gauff, disclosing that it was something they were attempting to figure out. He emphasized that his priority was ensuring that the American continues to make enhancements to her game.

"We’re going to try and figure that out," Gilbert said. "Obviously, I’m going to do more than I thought. You know what I think about most right now? Making progress. Especially when you’re young, it’s great what you’ve achieved, but it starts over again next year."

Gilbert also shed light on the 19-year-old's mindset, highlighting her relentless drive for improvement and further success.

"If you asked [Coco Gauff] at the start of 2023, her expectations were high. She sets a high standard, and she’s driven to get better. She’s never satisfied. She wants to achieve things — that’s all she’s thinking about," he added.

Coco Gauff has commenced her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, kicking off her title defense with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over Claire Liu. Up next, she will take on Brenda Fruhvirtova in the Round of 16 at the WTA 250 event.

