Coco Gauff finds unique way to recharge herself ahead of French Open

US tennis sensation Coco Gauff has jumped headlong into the recovery process amid a gruelling claycourt season that's set to culminate at the French Open, which begins later this month.

Fresh off of making back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome, the American on Sunday revealed that she went in for an ice bath session. Ice baths are generally meant to reduce pain and lower inflammation.

Sharing a picture of the experience on Instagram stories, Gauff revealed that the temperature inside the bath was an intensely cold -140 degrees.

Gauff has been in stellar form during the claycourt swing, reaching the finals of Madrid and Rome, two of the most crucial tune-up events ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.

While the American fell to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid, she was thwarted by home favourite Jasmine Paolini in Rome. After her loss to Paolini, Guaff suggested that she's looking forward to the challenge of Roland-Garros.

“Definitely proud of the two results, but also disappointed. It's a bittersweet feeling. Jasmine played great tennis today. Unfortunately, I felt like I didn't bring my best, which I knew I needed today. Overall, a lot to look forward to in Paris,” she said.

The American will be seeded No. 2 at the event, behind Sabalenka.

One aspect of Coco Gauff's game under scrutiny ahead of French Open

Coco Gauff's penchant to hit double faults at crucial moments of matches has come under scrutiny from pundits ahead of the French Open.

After her Italian Open final loss to Paolini, the American admitted that it's one of the areas of her game she has to improve to take it to the next level.

"With the double-faults, it's something I know I have to improve and do better," she said. "If I want to make it to the next level, it's definitely something I have to improve.”

Experts like Rick Macci and Rannae Stubbs, both former coaches of American tennis legend Serena Williams, have weighed in on this problematic aspect of the Gauff game.

Macci has stressed that the timing of the double faults has to be studied to fix the issue.

"It is ok for Coco to double," the veteran coach noted. "Question is. When you did it. How you did it. And the Real Why doing it. All three very unique answers to double trouble."

Stubbs, meanwhile, has suggested that Coco Gauff's grip during the serve is faulty, leading to more double faults.

"I think her elbow gets super low and sort of so close to her body. The left arm jumps down. There's so many little technical things that are going to be a problem for her going forward forever," Stubbs said in an episode of her popular podcast.

The American double-faulted seven times during her final loss to Paolini in Rome. In her semi-final win against Qinwen Zheng, she had served up 16 double faults.

